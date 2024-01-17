BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Electric Ford F-150 spawns hardcore rally weapon
UP NEXT
Electric vehicles will need 'battery passports' to enter EU from 2027

Electric Ford F-150 spawns hardcore rally weapon

F-150 Lightning Switchgear is a “playground for engineers” with beefed-up suspension and tyres
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
17 January 2024

The Ford F-150 Lightning Switchgear has been unveiled as an off-road demonstration of Ford's electric powertrains that promises to "push the boundaries" of electric pick-ups.

The one-off truck, set to make its debut at next week's King of Hammers off-road racing event in California, follows the Supervan 4 and Mustang Mach-E 1400 EV projects.

It's said to provide a "playground for engineers" to experiment with and optimise Ford's future electric cars.

Related articles

It has been developed by Ford's Demonstrator Programme in collaboration with specialist tuner RTR Vehicles.

Over the standard F-150 (Ford's long-time best-seller), it gains a "significant" increase in track width to improve off-road stability, better ground clearance, double-wishbone suspension at the front, a multi-link arrangement at the rear and beefier dampers. 

It also gets bespoke front and rear bumpers and a stabiliser bar on the front axle for steeply undulating surfaces, as well as better approach and departure angles.

Its swollen wheel arches accommodate the wider tracks, 37in off-road tyres and more ventilation ducts to smooth airflow over its body and thus make it more stable off-road.

It also gets a Ford Performance livery, as seen on the Mustang GT3 race car.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
01 Ford F150 Lightning RT 2023 lead front driving

Ford F-150 Lightining

Dearborn has electrified its most iconic utility vehicle. European-market sales beckon

Read our review
Back to top

To keep weight down and rigidity up, the truck's front wings and bumper cover are made out of carbon composites.

These are joined by a skidplate made out of steel and limit straps attached to the suspension to provide protection after the vehicle lands from a high-speed jump or when driving quickly over rough terrain.

Performance figures are unknown, as the Switchgear has been optimised for off-road capability, rather than outright performance potential.

However, we expect it to deliver at least the same sort of performance as the most powerful F-150 Lightning, which has a 563bhp motor for a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec. 

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma

View all car reviews