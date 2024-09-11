BACK TO ALL NEWS
DS revives legendary Citroen SM as sleek showcase of future design
DS revives legendary Citroen SM as sleek showcase of future design

Era-defining luxury GT inspires a new future-looking concept that marks the French premium brand's 10th birthday
Felix Page
11 September 2024

DS has reimagined the legendary Citroën SM as a futuristic, tech-laden concept that previews the premium brand's design direction. 

Created to mark 10 years since DS was spun off from Citroën, the new SM Tribute concept has been designed as if its Maserati V6-engined, hydropneumatically suspended namesake had "continued to develop over the past five decades" following its retirement in 1975. 

The SM was conceived in the late 1960s as a more sporting replacement for Citroën's flagship saloon, the DS. It's regarded as one of the most technically innovative cars of its time – with swivelling headlights, variable assist power steering, rain-sensitive wipers and inboard front brakes – as well as one of the most comfortable, most aerodynamic and quickest.

In keeping with the spirit of the original, the new SM concept is a low, sleek coupé with a long, probing bonnet and a sharply angled front end. Measuring 4940mm long, 1980mm wide and just 1300mm tall, it's a close size match for its forebear, although DS notes that it actually sits 35mm closer to the ground "in search of efficiency". 

Obvious design tributes to the original SM include the wind-cheating (and removable) rear wheel spats, the 1970s-style Gold Leaf paintwork and – most notably – the wraparound cover for the headlights and numberplate, which on this new car is a 3D screen that serves as a light bar.

DS design boss Thierry Meéroz said his team "didn't want the original design to be spoilt", because fans of the brand are "very attached to the iconic models from our heritage".

But, he added: "As it is not our habit to disconnect from our other work, we have included a lot of details about what DS Automobiles models and our future projects are.”

DS hasn't said specifically which features will be carried through to production cars, but likely candidates include the distinctive three-spoke light signatures, the aero-optimised rear-view cameras and the large air-channeling bonnet vent. 

Read our review

Car review
1 DS 9 2022 road test review lead

DS 9

Stellantis’s Parisian luxury brand goes hunting for the legacy of an automotive icon

Read our review
It has also designed the cockpit to pay homage to the original SM while hinting at the future. 

The retro instrument clusters have been reimagined in a dashboard that clearly resembles the old car and the seats are decorated with horizontally striped cushions that obviously nod to the 1970s. But in reference to the SM's pioneering technology, the concept also features a projection display for the infotainment, a curved gauge cluster and a steer-by-wire steering wheel. 

DS hasn't given any technical details of the concept, but even though Citroën and Maserati are now closely related again and the latter firm still produces a V6 engine, any production-bound evolutions of the concept are likely to be electric.

DS is set to launch two mid-sized premium cars next year: an SUV based on 2020's Aero Sport Lounge concept and a high-riding saloon that will replace today's DS 9.

Both will ride on parent company Stellantis's new STLA Medium architecture, which can accommodate plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

tuga 11 September 2024
Not really doing it for me. Some nice details, but the whole thing doesn't gel, the rear especially feels very out of proportion.
If you swapped badges, the lights/grill combo would fit straight into a Vauxhall.

DS as a brand still makes little to no sense, imo.

xxxx 11 September 2024

The only concept DS should be thinking of is the concept of selling cars, of all brands I'd put them top of the list to be scrapped next such is their lack of actually sales.

Surely their time in the UK is limited.

