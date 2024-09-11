DS has reimagined the legendary Citroën SM as a futuristic, tech-laden concept that previews the premium brand's design direction.

Created to mark 10 years since DS was spun off from Citroën, the new SM Tribute concept has been designed as if its Maserati V6-engined, hydropneumatically suspended namesake had "continued to develop over the past five decades" following its retirement in 1975.

The SM was conceived in the late 1960s as a more sporting replacement for Citroën's flagship saloon, the DS. It's regarded as one of the most technically innovative cars of its time – with swivelling headlights, variable assist power steering, rain-sensitive wipers and inboard front brakes – as well as one of the most comfortable, most aerodynamic and quickest.

In keeping with the spirit of the original, the new SM concept is a low, sleek coupé with a long, probing bonnet and a sharply angled front end. Measuring 4940mm long, 1980mm wide and just 1300mm tall, it's a close size match for its forebear, although DS notes that it actually sits 35mm closer to the ground "in search of efficiency".

Obvious design tributes to the original SM include the wind-cheating (and removable) rear wheel spats, the 1970s-style Gold Leaf paintwork and – most notably – the wraparound cover for the headlights and numberplate, which on this new car is a 3D screen that serves as a light bar.

DS design boss Thierry Meéroz said his team "didn't want the original design to be spoilt", because fans of the brand are "very attached to the iconic models from our heritage".

But, he added: "As it is not our habit to disconnect from our other work, we have included a lot of details about what DS Automobiles models and our future projects are.”

DS hasn't said specifically which features will be carried through to production cars, but likely candidates include the distinctive three-spoke light signatures, the aero-optimised rear-view cameras and the large air-channeling bonnet vent.