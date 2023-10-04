DS 7 to go electric-only from 2025 alongside Lancia counterpart

The DS 7 SUV will go electric-only from 2025 and launch as the French firm’s first electric SUV alongside a Lancia counterpart, as Stellantis’s premium brands prepare to go all-electric by 2027.

Part of DS's and Lancia's platform-sharing programme, the new DS 7 is likely to use the same STLA Medium underpinnings as the Peugeot e-3008. It is set to be introduced by 2025 - eight years after the current model first went on sale in the UK.

It will be joined by an electric-only replacement for the DS 9 saloon, which is set to be reborn as a coupé-style fastback in a similar vein to the Peugeot 408. Autocar has approached Stellantis for further comment.

The all-electric DS 7 will be produced at Stellantis's Melfi plant in southern Italy alongside the new Jeep Compass, which also uses the STLA Medium platform but is planned to go on sale with hybrid and electric options.

Currently, the plant makes the Fiat 500X, Jeep Compass and Jeep Renegade, but production for these models is expected to come to an end between 2024 and 2025.

Little is known about the technical details of the new DS 7, but its underpinnings suggest the model could offer a range of more than 435 miles in higher-trim levels and 310 miles as standard.

Its top-rung range figures would put it ahead of rivals such as the BMW iX1 (272 miles) and the Mercedes EQA (324 miles).

The platform also uses 400V charging architecture, which would allow the DS 7 to charge from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes, and it could provide power outputs ranging from 214bhp to 382bhp for the hottest editions.

The most potent current DS 7 is the E-Tense 300, offering a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-pot with 355bhp and a 0-62mph time of 5.6sec.

The new electric DS 7 will be reportedly twinned with a sibling car from Lancia, making it the Italian brand’s first SUV in its 117-year history.

Little else is known about Lancia’s version. However, it will take design influence from the sharply styled Pura HPE concept, revealed in April this year. The concept previewed the technology and positioning of the Italian firm's future electric cars.