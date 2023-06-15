BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Deliveries begin of £5995 Ark Zero electric quadricycle
UP NEXT
Nio on track for UK sales and battery swapping by 2025

Deliveries begin of £5995 Ark Zero electric quadricycle

Billed as "the UK's most affordable electric car", the 489kg two-seater gets a 50-mile range
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
14 September 2023

British EV start-up Ark has started delivering the Zero, an electric quadricycle that's priced from £5995 and positioned as "the UK's most affordable electric car".

The Ark Zero went on sale in June earlier this year, available from the Ark website. The London-based firm told Autocar it has sold more than 200 units since launch. Leasing isn't offered.

Weighing in at 489kg, the electric two-seater has a 28mph top speed, a 50-mile range and space for two adults and a dog. It uses a 3bhp motor powered by a lithium ion battery. 

Related articles

Ark said the Zero’s body is made entirely of aluminium, citing greater energy absorption and dissipation over a conventional steel body in the event of an accident.

It said this improves occupant safety and allows for improved handling and manoeuvrability in cities, a more balanced weight distribution and corrosion resistance.

The Zero measures 2500mm long, 1202mm wide and 1625mm tall, making it shorter but taller than its closest rival, the Citroën Ami.

It's available in one specification only, with customers able to choose only between four exterior colours: red, black, white and grey. 

It comes with a sunroof, a reversing camera, LED lights, a central LCD infotainment screen and Bluetooth connectivity.

It uses a standard Type 1 charger, which allows charging rates of up to 7.4kW. Type 2 chargers are usable via a converter. Ark said a full charge takes six to eight hours and costs less than £1.

Orders are currently limited to the UK only, but Ark plans to extend its operations further afield in the near future.

Ark also has plans to launch an A-segment car in the near future and will offer autonomous ride-hailing services in London starting next year. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Zero arrives among a spate of micro-EV launches as firms target younger city dwellers and the average price of a car in the UK spirals. As of January 2023, this price was £39,308.

Fiat recently announced its second EV, the Toppolino, which is based on the Ami and designed to “make young people fall in love with cars again”.

"At Ark Motors, we're committed to creating the future of urban mobility that is smarter, smoother and greener,” said CEO Yilmaz Bora. 

“By eliminating fossil-fuel reliance and embracing electric vehicles like the Ark Zero, we can foster positive change in our communities and protect our planet for future generations."

An Ark spokesperson told Autocar: “The Ark Zero is the most functional car ever built since the Ford Model T. Capitalism sold us over-engineered cars that we don't need over the last century. Thanks to the Ark Zero, we can tackle a need in the market efficiently and affordably without giving any compromise.”

used cars for sale

Ford Mondeo 1.5 TDCi ECOnetic Style Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,131
134,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-style Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,290
20,153miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen T-ROC 1.5 TSI EVO SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,497
36,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI S Line Plus S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£22,178
44,621miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£24,290
19,303miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Zafira 1.6 16V Exclusiv Euro 5 5dr
2013
£2,995
114,255miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A5 Cabriolet 2.0 TFSI 40 S Line Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£25,495
17,266miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 GDi SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,569
8,230miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Auris 1.8 VVT-h Icon CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,800
64,670miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
10
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 14 September 2023

Londoners new cheap replacement for their non compliant ICE powered cars?,imagine, millions of them clogg up London just like before,oh!! ,wait a minute!

FastRenaultFan 15 June 2023
It's front and rear views are not bad and the interior is not bad for a quadracycle either but its side view is terrible and yes the Citroen Ami is way more Cute :)
Ark should look on Ali Baba or Ali Express and look what the Chinese are doing with these and the 3 wheeled electric Adult Tricycles and take ideas from there. They have been doing it for decades. They are nothing new.
ianp55 15 June 2023

It's the Peel P50 reincarnated if you lived in an urban area it might be a suitable solution,will there be an LWB version so at least it could carry three men and a dog?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives