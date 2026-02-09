McMurtry Automotive has opened a new factory in Gloucestershire to build the Spéirling, its record-breaking electric hypercar.

The site in Wotton-under-Edge spans a square mile and will begin production imminently, with the first customer car due to be delivered this summer.

It will also allow McMurtry to expand its product range in the future, the company said.

Its headquarters, also in Wotton, will serve as an R&D centre as it launches McMurtry Technology, offering contract engineering services to other firms.

The spin-off business is claimed to already have a “number of high-profile clients” and be earning seven-figure revenues.

The Spéirling hit the headlines three years ago when, in the hands of Max Chilton, a prototype broke the 23-year record for the fastest run at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

It completed the 1.16-mile hillclimb in 39.08sec, beating the 41.6sec set by Nick Heidfeld in a McLaren MP4/13 Formula 1 car in 1999.

Customer cars are promised to have an improved specification, with new motors sending 1000bhp through its rear wheels. Its 60kWh battery pack is said to be 15% lighter than in its previous iteration, giving a kerb weight of less than 1000kg. That nets a 0-62mph sprint time of just 1.5sec, and it can go on to a top speed of more than 190mph.

Despite measuring just 3.45m long and seating one, the Spéirling Pure is claimed to accommodate drivers up to 6ft 7in tall and weighing up to 23 stone (146kg).

Up to 100 examples of the Spéirling Pure will be built, each costing from £995,000 (plus local taxes, delivery costs and optional extras).