David Brown reveals latest Speedback Silverstone Edition

David Brown Automotive has unveiled the latest example of its 10 highly exclusive Speedback Silverstone Editions.

Destined for an owner in Asia, this Speedback Silverstone – one of just 10 originally confirmed for production in 2018 – has taken more than 8000 hours to produce. The exterior of the car has been hand-painted in a unique shade of ‘Black Metallic’ - a process that takes more than eight weeks to complete - and decorated with contrasting hand-brushed milled aluminium details.

The car also features monochrome badges produced by "artisan jewellers" from Birmingham’s jewellery quarter, while bespoke 20in ‘Afterburner’ wheels add some aggression to the look.

Inside, the heated and cooled leather seats are finished in a light ‘Oyster’ colour and the dashboard and door cards feature open-pore wood elements. The exposed metalwork and jet-inspired air vents are coated in brushed chrome.

The owner has also specified a picnic seat in the boot. This small bench-style chair folds out from the boot floor, creating a small seating area. The owner has commissioned a picnic set to go with it, including a bespoke wool blanket, leather whisky bottle holder and leather-trimmed flasks.

The Speedback Silverstone Edition is a jet-inspired special edition of the Speedback GT, an Aston Martin DB5-influenced super-GT. Built on a Jaguar XKR chassis, the car features a 601bhp twin-scroll supercharged 5.0-litre V8, enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.2sec and a governed top speed of 155mph.

The Speedback Silverstone Edition has a starting price of £620,000 before taxes and interested buyers are invited to apply for further details. Autocar has contacted the company for details of how many more have yet to be produced.