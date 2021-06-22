BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New-look 2021 Dacia Duster priced from £13,995
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: BMW 3 Series (E46)

New-look 2021 Dacia Duster priced from £13,995

Value SUV gets Sandero-inspired front end and a larger, updated infotainment system
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
2 August 2021

The Dacia Duster has been lightly restyled to bring it into line with its new Sandero sibling as part of a mid-life facelift.

Available to order now ahead of customer deliveries beginning in September, the facelifted car is priced from £13,995 in entry-level Essential trim, ensuring it keeps its position as one of the most affordable SUVs on sale in the UK. 

The cheapest car wears steel wheels and contrasting trim elements, and has manual air-conditioning controls. Alloy wheels come with mid-rung Comfort trim, at £15,495, along with electric mirrors,  front fog lights, hill descent control and an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone mirroring functionality. The range-topping Duster Prestige comes in at £16,695 with larger 17in alloys, privacy glass, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry and heated seats. 

Dacia’s new Y-shaped headlight designs and a chrome grille mark the new SUV out from the current car, and more efficient LED front indicators have been fitted for the first time. 

New aero-optimised 15in and 16in wheels and spoiler designs, in conjunction with new wheel bearings, tyres and the more efficient lights, are said to help cut CO2 emissions by 5.8g/km on the four-wheel-drive Duster.

The lightly revamped interior - designed with input from Dacia customers - receives new materials and a redesigned centre console with a 1.1-litre storage cubby, and an 8.0in touchscreen with smartphone integration has been introduced as standard.

Julien Ferry, programme director for the Duster line-up, told Autocar that keeping the Duster ‘recipe’ is an overarching priority, but subtle changes have arrived to secure its continued appeal: “The feedback we have is very good. What we wanted to improve, however, is to give the car a bit more freshness. We wanted to improve the little things that the customer is sensitive to, like the multimedia system with a wider screen.

“We also wanted to improve ease of use, so we put in a new centre console between the front seats, several USB ports [on certain trims] and we also tried to improve the energetic efficiency by reducing its CO2 and consumption." 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Duster 2018 road test review hero front

Dacia Duster

Romania’s value champion compact crossover enters a second model generation. It still might not be as refined as other SUVs, but the Duster is very much in a class of its own

Read our review
Back to top

Elsewhere, the top-rung TCe 150 petrol engine is now mated to a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox - “long awaited”, according to Ferry - and the Bi-Fuel car, more popular in mainland Europe than in the UK, gains a 50%-larger LPG tank

READ MORE

New Dacia Sandero: UK's cheapest car on sale at £7995​

New Dacia Duster Commercial van launched​

Dacia Duster review

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£6,499
30,759miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2017
£6,690
76,124miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 16v 115 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£6,750
54,166miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2014
£6,790
48,646miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£6,870
47,578miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 16v 115 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£6,990
53,957miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr 4x4
2014
£6,995
31,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Ambiance 5dr
2017
£7,490
32,330miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.5 Dci 110 Laureate 5dr 4x4
2015
£7,500
48,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Andrew1 2 August 2021
Looks good and it's more capable than most so-called SUVs.
humphrey the pug 22 June 2021
Unfortunately we were told last week, this now won't be arriving into the UK until Q4 2021, so given Renault/Dacia track record of launches I wouldn't surprised if it's actually Q1 2022!
X1X3 22 June 2021

Not to bad as face lifts go am sure will sell loads I wounder when they will bring an electric one?

Latest Drives

1 Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi SQ5 TDI 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 FD hero front

Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 review

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives