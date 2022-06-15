Dacia Duster, Jogger, Sandero and Spring get firm’s new branding

Dacia has revealed a subtle styling overhaul for its entire range of cars, which it has called a “new beginning” for the brand.
The new-look Dacia Sandero, Dacia Jogger and Dacia Duster, available to order from tomorrow (16 June) get a number of changes, with the most notable being a fresh grille design, which is centred by the firm’s minimalistic new DC motif.
Dacia has also added its full brand name to the rear and steering wheel of all models, with other changes including a matt-grey finish on the roof rails and skidplates where applicable.
First deliveries are due in the final quarter of 2022.
Current pricing for the Dacia range begins at £13,959 for the Sandero. Pricing isn't set to change.
The Romanian car maker says the fresh look is part of a “renewal” for itself, adding: “Dacia has changed everything but is still true to the essence of the brand. Beyond a simple shift in design, the new identity embodies commitments for the future and builds on the strongly held values that are behind the Dacia success story.”
Dacia product performance director Lionel Jaillet said: “Dacia changes with the times, as too does its brand image. The fundamentals behind each product are also growing stronger in order to respond to the very real expectations of our clients.
“The new visual identity conveys these messages and makes the brand even more appealing. Today is a new beginning for Dacia.”
These changes will be rolled out across the entire four-car range, which includes the Dacia Spring Electric - a compact urban EV that bosses are “fighting tooth and nail” to bring to the UK.
"Pricing isn't set to change".
No, they already did that recently already.
For example, when the Jogger was launched in the UK just a short time ago this year, it cost from £14995. Then a few weeks later, the price of that exact model jumped to £16645!!!
Even Dacia are taking the pee with prices now.
Wouldn't think that these minor trim alterations will make any difference to Dacia sales at all, the cars sell because they are extremely good value, are reliable and have good residual value. Dacia UK's real problem is that they can't get enough cars to sell to Joe Public and waiting lists have built up. Really Dacia doesn't have an brand image problem, punters know what they're getting ,product availability is the problem not brand image,perhaps Mr Jaillet could better be redeployed to other parts of the Renault organization which definitely do have a brand image problem
That looks much, much better. Prices for Sandero start at €9300 plus delivery of about €800 in Germany. 8040 Stg according to online currency convertor as of today. The base model in Germany would be white with black bumpers and no AirCon but that is the type of brand Dacia was meant to be originally.
The entry level versions of the Duster & Sandero didn't sell at all here in Blighty less than 5% of the model range,it would be interesting to know how much the higher trim versions retail for in Germany
I remember reading and it was around 10% europe wide with the next trim level taking about 70% and the remainder being the top trim level.
The entry level trim is a loss leader like 9.99 flights on Ryanair. It serves a purpose to get people in the door.