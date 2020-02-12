Czinger 21C hypercar promises 'revolutionary' performance

New car brand aiming to steal the show at next month's Geneva event
12 February 2020

New car brand Czinger will unveil a bespoke hypercar called the 21C at the upcoming Geneva motor show.

Promising to showcase a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured”, the year-old brand is named after founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, the man behind the Divergent Blade supercar. The Blade was claimed to be the first car of its type to use 3D printing to form the body and chassis components.

Details of the new model are scarce, but Czinger claims its “revolutionary technology” has led to “a groundbreaking hypercar with an iconic design and dominating performance”.

It uses a hybrid powertrain of unconfirmed size and output, with the car and its propulsion system designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from scratch at the company’s base in Los Angeles, California.

The 21C also features an in-line seating arrangement in a fighter jet-style driver-passenger compartment, with a single seat behind the driver. The preview images also reveal a large carbonfibre rear wing, extensive use of carbonfibre in the bodyshell and what looks to be a centrally mounted exhaust.

A full-width LED light strip stretches across the rear, which is dominated by a honeycomb grille design. Czinger claims to be “the first of its kind to develop novel additive manufacturing technologies” including “cutting-edge chassis and bespoke structures”, plus “high-performance components”. It seems likely that the 21C will make use of a further developed version of the 3D printing system used on the Divergent Blade.

Czinger claims boldly that the 21C will be “one of the 21st-century’s most advanced performance vehicles”.

There is full production intent with the 21C, although it’s not yet clear how many cars are expected to be built. Autocar understands that, given the amount of bespoke engineering and innovation included in the car, a seven-figure price tag is likely.

1

jason_recliner

12 February 2020
Here's hoping this takes it to even greater extremes!

