Czinger 21C hypercar promises 'revolutionary' performance

New car brand Czinger will unveil a bespoke hypercar called the 21C at the upcoming Geneva motor show.

Promising to showcase a “paradigm shift in the way vehicles are designed, developed, engineered and manufactured”, the year-old brand is named after founder and CEO Kevin Czinger, the man behind the Divergent Blade supercar. The Blade was claimed to be the first car of its type to use 3D printing to form the body and chassis components.

Details of the new model are scarce, but Czinger claims its “revolutionary technology” has led to “a groundbreaking hypercar with an iconic design and dominating performance”.

It uses a hybrid powertrain of unconfirmed size and output, with the car and its propulsion system designed, developed, engineered and manufactured from scratch at the company’s base in Los Angeles, California.

The 21C also features an in-line seating arrangement in a fighter jet-style driver-passenger compartment, with a single seat behind the driver. The preview images also reveal a large carbonfibre rear wing, extensive use of carbonfibre in the bodyshell and what looks to be a centrally mounted exhaust.