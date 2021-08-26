Cupra UrbanRebel concept to preview 2025 compact EV

Cupra will preview its future electric city car with a new UrbanRebel concept that will be revealed next week before going on display at the Munich motor show.

The new machine from Seat's premium sub-brand has been trailed in a series of teaser images. Cupra says the concept takes the form of a racing car that shows the "most radical interpretation" of its urban electric vehicle, which will be launched in 2025.

That machine will be the first Seat-Cupra vehicle on the Volkswagen Group's forthcoming MEB Entry platform and is set to be a compact crossover roughly the size of the Seat Arona. It will be twinned with the Volkswagen ID 2, which is also tipped to be revealed in concept form at the Munich show.

The teaser image shows a compact machine with a large rear wing that features a built-in LED, showing the vehicle's motorsport intentions. Cupra said it has chosen to preview the vehicle as a race car because "racing is a key part of Cupra's DNA". Notably, the teaser image is the first confirmation that the machine will be launched under the Cupra brand, rather than as a Seat.

As with the ID 2, Cupra bosses are aiming for a target price of around £17,000 for the new machine. The VW Group intends to base production of all the MEB Entry models – which are likely to include Skoda and Audi versions as well – at Seat's plant near Barcelona, if a deal can be reached with the Spanish government.

The firm added that the concept "mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the thrilling aesthetics of the virtual world."

Cupra's first electric car, the Born hatch, is due to go into production shortly and is set to be followed by a production version of the Tavascan SUV concept.

