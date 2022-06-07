Cupra Tavascan tests in extreme weather ahead of 2024 launch

The Cupra Tavascan, the firm’s upcoming SUV-coupé, has been spotted testing in winter conditions alongside a host of other Volkswagen Group prototypes ahead of the model’s production run, which begins in 2024.

Pictured alongside a pair of Audi E-tron prototypes with which it shares the group’s MEB platform, the Tavascan test car wore a line-obscuring livery.

Despite that, it’s clear Cupra’s second electric car will feature styling evolved from the concept revealed at the Geneva motor show in 2019.

The model’s silhouette is slightly more straight-edged than the original concept and the front end has been toned down, but it is clearly recognisable as a relation of the firm's aggressively styled existing line-up.

Its bold styling attempts to give the EV a different focal point from combustion-engined models, while the sculpting is honed for aerodynamic efficiency. The rear also features a steeply raked screen and a distinctive bumper shape.

Cupra hasn’t revealed any performance or powertrain details for the production version of the Tavascan, but the concept featured a dual-motor 302bhp electric powertrain.

This provides the Tavascan with an output similar to that of the Volkswagen ID 5 GTX, the all-wheel-drive performance version of VW’s flagship electric car and sibling car to the Tavascan and the Skoda Enyaq vRS. It also uses a 77kWh battery to offer a range of around 280 miles.