BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra Born owners left without cars amid battery material shortage
UP NEXT
Honda predicts new era for hydrogen fuel cell cars

Cupra Born owners left without cars amid battery material shortage

Supply issues from Ukraine result in shortage of thermal battery paste and inability for recall work to be done
John Evans
News
3 mins read
15 January 2024

Owners of Cupra Born EVs who responded to a battery service campaign have been left without their cars after the manufacturer ran out of the material that’s required to seal their battery cases.

Cupra issued the bulletin in July last year in response to concerns about the condition of batteries fitted to Borns.

Having opened the cases and checked the components, workshop staff have been unable to reseal them, owing to a shortage of the specified thermal paste, which is made in war-torn Ukraine.

Related articles

This has resulted in dozens of cars being stranded at Cupra dealerships awaiting completion of the remedial work, and other Volkswagen Group cars could potentially be affected. Jerry Hawkins, who lives in Cornwall, is one of the owners affected by the delays.

“I bought my Born new in September 2022 and received the campaign notice last October,” he said. “I took the car to my dealer, who discovered there were issues with the battery modules.

“They said they lacked suitably qualified technicians to complete the work so sent my car to a main battery centre in Southampton for it to be done.

“However, after this garage replaced the modules, they told me supplies of the paste that’s required to seal the battery case – which is made in Ukraine – had run out and they didn’t know when more would arrive. They couldn’t use another product, they said, without invalidating the warranty.

“As a result, since October I’ve been in a succession of courtesy cars provided first by my dealer and currently by the VW Group.” Also affected has been EV Experts, an independent dealer based in Guildford.

Co-founder Estelle Miller told Autocar that one of its Born stock vehicles, also recalled as part of the service campaign, had only just returned from repairs after being stranded for seven weeks awaiting battery case sealant.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2024 Renault Clio front lead
Renault Clio
9
Renault Clio

View all car reviews

Back to top

“The workshop told me it had 16 other Borns awaiting sealant, so I guess I should feel lucky we got ours back,” she said.

A Cupra spokesman said: “It’s correct that there are now delays in sourcing the thermal paste required to complete the service campaign due to supply chain challenges in Ukraine, but it isn’t possible to provide a resolution date, due to the uncertainty of the situation.

“Cupra UK is working with suppliers and component manufacturers to build resilience and minimise customer impact, and every effort is being made to expedite a resolution for the customer.”

The Born’s sister electric car, the Volkswagen ID 3, is the subject of a similar service campaign, and the German brand has admitted that it’s in a similar predicament.

A spokesman said: “We’re currently experiencing some delays in sourcing thermal paste. However, we’re working with suppliers to minimise any impact on customers.

“We’re expecting this campaign to conclude in the new year but will continue to monitor the supply situation.” Autocar hasn’t been contacted by any ID 3 owners complaining of return delays.

Matt Cleevely of Cleevely EV, an independent garage in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, said owners of Borns and ID 3s being affected by the delays are victims of “bad management”.

Advertisement
Back to top

“Dealers will have to use the authorised sealant as agreed with the Volkswagen Group’s suppliers. However, the fact is that any easily obtainable, high-quality thermal paste such as we use is perfectly adequate,” he said.

“This isn’t an EV problem but a bad management problem.”

used cars for sale

BMW 1 SERIES 2.0 118d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,490
80,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda KAMIQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,000
10,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Citroen C3 1.5 BlueHDi Shine Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,976
2,690miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 108 1.0 Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£9,129
19,287miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz CLS 3.0 CLS350d V6 AMG Line (Premium) Shooting Brake G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£18,000
69,961miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jeep Renegade 1.4T MultiAirII 75th Anniversary Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,000
64,389miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2.1 GLC250d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£20,000
76,084miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi S3 2.0 TFSI Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,995
64,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Flair Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,050
10,016miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma
VW T Roc lead
Volkswagen T-Roc
9
Volkswagen T-Roc
Subaru BRZ
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
10
Used Subaru BRZ 2012-2020 review
mercedes bens e class review 2024 01 dynamic front
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2024 Renault Clio front lead
Renault Clio
9
Renault Clio

View all car reviews