Citroen shuffles C3 line-up in the UK

The Citroën C3 has received updates to its trim structure in the UK, with the mid-level Shine specification being removed from the line-up and replaced by the newly introduced Saint James spec.

The new trim level, which costs £400 more than the one it replaces, adds a reversing camera, tinted windows and new Advanced Comfort seats - although all of these features have previously been available on the more expensive Shine Plus.

A Saint James exterior styling package is available as an option, featuring logos that pay homage to the French clothing brand that it is named after. The Saint James also gains a set of bespoke 16in Hellix diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Saint James is available with the choice of the 82bhp Puretech 83 and the 108bhp Puretech 110 engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes respectively. The Puretech 83 starts at £16,755, while the Puretech 110 will set you back £19,295.

The entry level C-Series and Sense trims remain available, both featuring the Puretech 83 engine with a manual gearbox.

The top-spec Shine Plus trim also remains unchanged, with the option for the Puretech 110 to be connected to either gearbox and the availability of a BlueHDi diesel engine

Prices start at £14,180 for the C-Series base model, working their way up to £20,775 for the top of the range diesel Shine Plus.