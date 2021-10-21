BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Citroen shuffles C3 line-up in the UK
UP NEXT
New 2021 Range Rover leaks ahead of reveal next week

Citroen shuffles C3 line-up in the UK

Saint James trim level steps up to replace outgoing Shine specification
News
1 min read
21 October 2021

The Citroën C3 has received updates to its trim structure in the UK, with the mid-level Shine specification being removed from the line-up and replaced by the newly introduced Saint James spec.

The new trim level, which costs £400 more than the one it replaces, adds a reversing camera, tinted windows and new Advanced Comfort seats - although all of these features have previously been available on the more expensive Shine Plus. 

A Saint James exterior styling package is available as an option, featuring logos that pay homage to the French clothing brand that it is named after. The Saint James also gains a set of bespoke 16in Hellix diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Related articles

The Saint James is available with the choice of the 82bhp Puretech 83 and the 108bhp Puretech 110 engines, paired with manual and automatic gearboxes respectively. The Puretech 83 starts at £16,755, while the Puretech 110 will set you back £19,295.

The entry level C-Series and Sense trims remain available, both featuring the Puretech 83 engine with a manual gearbox. 

The top-spec Shine Plus trim also remains unchanged, with the option for the Puretech 110 to be connected to either gearbox and the availability of a BlueHDi diesel engine 

Prices start at £14,180 for the C-Series base model, working their way up to £20,775 for the top of the range diesel Shine Plus.

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.4 Hdi Vtr+ 5dr
2014
£4,990
30,491miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.0 Vti Vt 5dr
2014
£5,495
42,201miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Selection 5dr
2015
£5,995
41,749miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech Selection 5dr
2015
£5,995
40,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.0 Puretech Edition 5dr
2016
£6,299
42,273miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 82 Edition 5dr
2016
£6,396
38,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Puretech 110 Exclusive 5dr
2015
£6,495
43,756miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.6 Bluehdi 100 Platinum 5dr
2015
£6,700
33,968miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Citroën C3

Citroen C3

Citroën focuses on design, comfort and infotainment for its new supermini

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
artill 21 October 2021

I do wonder what  the logic is, of offering most specs in either underpowered naturally aspirated form, or a far more expensive turbocharged automatic. Most supermini buyers still seem to choose manuals, and i cant believe its much fun to drive one of these without a turbo. Surely allowing the option of a manual turbo on all trim levels would sell more cars? Or do they think that people will simply go for the top of the range to get that?

 

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives