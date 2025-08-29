Citroën has reintroduced petrol and diesel engines for its Berlingo and Spacetourer MPVs in the UK.

The five-seat Berlingo M gets the option of a 108bhp three-cylinder petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Both the Berlingo M and the seven-seat Berlingo XL get a 99bhp four-cylinder diesel with a six-speed manual and a 128bp diesel with an eight-speed automatic.

Prices for the ICE Berlingos range from £23,915 for the entry-level petrol M to £29,780 for a 128bhp diesel M in Max trim. The most expensive XL, fitted with the punchier diesel, is £28,015.

The electric ë-Berlingo, with a 134bhp front-mounted motor and an official range of 212 miles (in M form), remains in the line-up, priced from £31,240.

Citroën had reintroduced ICE options to the Berlingo range back in 2023, due to customer demand, but in LCV form with a fixed mesh behind the rear seats.

The Dispatch-derived Spacetourer, which can be had with up to nine seats, gains a 178bhp diesel four paired with an eight-speed automatic.

This is priced from £41,925 in entry-level M form, rising to £48,150 for the top-of-the-line XL.

The ë-Spacetourer, with the same motor as its ë-Berlingo counterpart and a larger battery yielding 215 miles of range, is priced from £36,995.

“These vehicles play an important role for families and businesses alike, and the flexibility of efficient combustion engines with the practicality of electric options ensures there’s a Citroën solution for every need,” said Citroën UK MD Greg Taylor.

The new Spacetourers will be available from this autumn, while the Berlingos will arrive before the end of the year.