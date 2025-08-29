BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen reinstates combustion engines for Berlingo and Spacetourer
Citroen reinstates combustion engines for Berlingo and Spacetourer

Petrol and diesel options return to the passenger-carrying vans, priced from £23,915 and £41,925

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 August 2025

Citroën has reintroduced petrol and diesel engines for its Berlingo and Spacetourer MPVs in the UK.

The five-seat Berlingo M gets the option of a 108bhp three-cylinder petrol with a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Both the Berlingo M and the seven-seat Berlingo XL get a 99bhp four-cylinder diesel with a six-speed manual and a 128bp diesel with an eight-speed automatic.

Prices for the ICE Berlingos range from £23,915 for the entry-level petrol M to £29,780 for a 128bhp diesel M in Max trim. The most expensive XL, fitted with the punchier diesel, is £28,015.

The electric ë-Berlingo, with a 134bhp front-mounted motor and an official range of 212 miles (in M form), remains in the line-up, priced from £31,240.

Citroën had reintroduced ICE options to the Berlingo range back in 2023, due to customer demand, but in LCV form with a fixed mesh behind the rear seats.

The Dispatch-derived Spacetourer, which can be had with up to nine seats, gains a 178bhp diesel four paired with an eight-speed automatic.

This is priced from £41,925 in entry-level M form, rising to £48,150 for the top-of-the-line XL.

The ë-Spacetourer, with the same motor as its ë-Berlingo counterpart and a larger battery yielding 215 miles of range, is priced from £36,995.

“These vehicles play an important role for families and businesses alike, and the flexibility of efficient combustion engines with the practicality of electric options ensures there’s a Citroën solution for every need,” said Citroën UK MD Greg Taylor.

The new Spacetourers will be available from this autumn, while the Berlingos will arrive before the end of the year.

Car review
berlingo paning

Citroën Berlingo

Citroën's boxy, slightly quirky van-based car offers masses of space and flexibility – but it’s not the bargain it once was

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

scotty5 29 August 2025

Not my cup of tea, but many of my sporting friends swore by Berlingo ( or Yeti when it was around ). However I haven't seen one single Berlingo EV at any sporting event. 

Not sure if a Berlingo EV qualified for gov grant, but no amount of discount would have persuaded previous Berlingo owners to change to EV. I suppose the EV was fine as long as you didn't want to travel anywhere.

