Citroen confirms electric hatchback and space tourer for 2020

Citroën will launch six electrified models this year, including a new electric compact hatchback that will be an indirect replacement to the C4 and C4 Cactus.

Product boss Laurence Hansen said the zero-emissions hatch will have assertive styling and offer the ultimate Citro​ën Advanced Comfort. Alongside the electric model, petrol and diesel variants will also be offered.

A fully electric Spacetourer will also arrive by the end of the year, but no more details have yet been revealed.

The rest of the electrified range will be the quirky two-seat Ami, revealed today, the already-announced C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid (with 34 miles of electric-only range) and two electric vans. Hansen said the vans will be the “perfect solution for last-mile delivery”.

She continued: “In 2020, we launch a major product offensive in terms of electrified vehicles. Silence and comfort are today’s luxuries and these cars will be a great answer to that.”

New Citro​ën CEO Vincent Cobee, who recently replaced Brit Linda Jackson, added: “When you are Citro​ën and you are already a reference in comfort - riding, seating, sound insulation - electrification is much more than a regulatory obligation. It’s an opportunity to progress another level in terms of comfort in transport.”

The French maker will offer an electrified version of every model by 2025. Citro​ën sold 830,000 vehicles in Europe last year, an increase of 1% year on year.

