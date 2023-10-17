Breaking: Citroën C3 Aircross to become seven-seat EV

The Citroën C3 Aircross will become a seven-seat electric SUV as it enters its second generation, Autocar can confirm.

Brand CEO Thierry Koskas showed preview images of the new model – later confirmed by a Citroën UK spokesperson to be the new Aircross – at the end of the presentation of the new ë-C3.

Little information is known about the new Aircross, but Koskas confirmed it would remain a B-segment model with a conventional two-three-two seating layout.

Autocar understands that it will use the new Smart Car platform which underpins the ë-C3, but stretched significantly to offer sufficient room for seven occupants.

As such, the new C3 Aircross is expected to arrive with a range of electric and internal-combustion powertrains.

It is expected to arrive as one of the cheapest seven-seaters on the market, rivalling the Dacia Jogger (£18,295).

