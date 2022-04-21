BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla surges to record profits despite industry setbacks

Citroën to end production of Grand C4 Spacetourer

One of the last remaining traditional MPVs left on sale will bow out in July
News
2 mins read
21 April 2022

Production of the Citroën Grand C4 Spacetourer will end in July, with Citroën citing changing customer buying habits and a greater focus on its SUV range.

The seven-seat MPV, which first rolled out of the factory in 2014, has already been indirectly replaced by the ë-Berlingo and ë-Spacetourer van-based electric MPVs.

The combustion-fuelled versions of these models were taken off sale earlier this year. 

UK sales of the Grand C4 Spacetourer ended earlier this month, but Citroën says it has 439 orders still left to deliver before the end of production at its factory in Vigo, Spain. This, the firm adds, demonstrates the car's enduring popularity.

Citroën sold 1026 examples of the Grand C4 Spacetourer in 2021, with an additional 490 before it was pulled off sale. In comparison, just 18 ë-Spacetourers have been sold since its launch in October 2020 and 117 ë-Berlingos since it arrived early last year.

The Grand C4 Spacetourer was sold as the C4 Picasso until 2018 and was also available in five-seat form until 2019, when that smaller car was pulled from sale. 

It was introduced as a replacement for the C8 MPV, which had been on sale in two generations since 1994 alongside near-identical sibling models from Fiat, Lancia and Peugeot.

Now the French car maker says it wants to focus on pushing and developing its SUV range, especially its popular C5 Aircross, which was updated earlier this year.

“The Grand C4 Spacetourer offered customers an attractive and modern design and has earned a reputation for its unrivalled comfort, internal versatility and space, as well as its exemplary modularity and light cabin, thanks to the long windscreen and panoramic glass roof," Citroën said in its farewell.

"Its popularity is demonstrated by the number of orders due to be fulfilled before the end of production in July.”

Earlier this month, Citroën unveiled a new entry-level variant of the Citroën C3 supermini to plug the gap left by the Citroën C1 city car, which was removed from the production in January after 17 years on sale

The new model, named the C3 You, is priced from £12,995, making it the new entry point into the Citroën range.

Jeremy 21 April 2022

@ tuga. As a former C4 Grand Picasso owner I agree. Peugeot have however been clever in selling essentially the same vehicle very well as an SUV - the 5008. 

tuga 21 April 2022
And it's a shame. It still looks good, and MPVs are the much more practical and well packaged than SUVs/ CUVs. Also, I love the Berlingo, but it's basically a van with seats. A nice van, but still.

No 3 doors, no coupes, no MPVs. The masses have spoken. Thanks everybody :/

giulivo 21 April 2022

I wonder whether its cousin the 3008/ 5008 will remain on sale. It is fundamentally the same car, however the Pugs were renamed as crossover SUVs when the second generation was launched (despite retaining FWD underpinnings and fundamentally an MPV layout), whereas the Picasso / Grand Picasso were still marketed as MPV. A rose by any other name...

tuga 21 April 2022
Peugeot can barely keep up with demand for the 3008, and the 5008 outsold the C4 3 to 1 last year. They'll be fine.

