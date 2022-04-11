BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen C3 gains new entry-level trim to fill void left by C1
Citroen C3 gains new entry-level trim to fill void left by C1

The new C3 You is priced from £12,995 and comes with LED lights, cruise control and safety kit
11 April 2022

The Citroën C3 has gained a new entry-level variant to plug the gap left by the smaller Citroën C1, which was removed from the production in January after 17 years on sale. 

The new model, named the C3 You, is priced from £12,995, making it the new entry point into the Citroën range.

As standard, the C3 You is equipped with LED headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth, a 5.0in infotainment touchscreen, a DAB radio and body-coloured door handles and bumpers. 

Included safety systems include hill-start assistance, lane-departure warning, traffic-sign recognition, a speed limiter, tyre-pressure monitoring and driver-attention monitoring.

Other unique features include white door mirrors and exterior trim, matt-black B-pillars and chrome surrounding the daytime running lights.

In terms of engines, the C3 You is driven by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 81bhp. Citroën claims a combined economy figure of 54mpg. 

“The new C3 You, with its starting price from just £12,995, is inspired by Citroën UK’s ongoing commitment to fair pricing. This is a brand new five-door B-segment supermini at a used-car price,” said Citroën UK managing director Eurig Druce.

“It’s an offer that represents undeniable value for our customers. Yes, the Citroën C1 has finished its production run, but together the Citroën Ami Electric and C3 You combine to offer our customers a choice of compact and affordable new vehicles that they can relish.”

The C3 range now comprises five trim levels, with You followed by Sense, C-Series, Saint James and Shine Plus. 

A C3 You was previously offered in 2021 as a special edition with a slightly different design, based on Feel specification.

Read more

The new C3 You is on sale now, although it's available to buy only online. 

On sale in its current guise since 2016, the C3 has been a mainstay on the Citroën line-up for almost 20 years. The addition of the You is expected to be the current C3’s final update, serving as its run-out model.

