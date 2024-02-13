BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chrysler previews electric cars with radical super-saloon
Chrysler previews electric cars with radical super-saloon

Striking Halcyon concept looks to the future with wireless charging tech and level four self-driving
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
13 February 2024

Chrysler has revealed a futuristic super-saloon as a preview of its upcoming electric car line-up. 

The Stellantis-owned American brand, which currently sells only the Pacifica MPV, will completely reinvent itself for the EV era, ushering in a bold new design language alongside a raft of next-generation technologies, including high-level autonomy and advanced connectivity.

The new Halcyon concept bears absolutely no relation to any Chrysler model past or present, nor does it resemble the future-looking Airflow crossover concept that Chrysler revealed in 2022. Indeed, it's unclear whether a production version of that EV is still on the cards.

Chrysler's latest effort follows similarly conceived show cars from Stellantis sibling brands Peugeot, Lancia and Vauxhall as a vision of what can be achieved using Stellantis's new STLA platforms and software architecture.

The Halcyon is based on the STLA Large platform, which will underpin eight production cars by 2026, including a new Chrysler – the positioning of which hasn't yet been confirmed – in 2025.

Chrysler hasn't confirmed precise technical specifications of the Halcyon, but STLA Large is designed to accommodate batteries sufficient for 500 miles of range and "extreme" powertrains that can deliver a car from 0-62mph in as little as 2.0sec. 

In this application, the Halcyon's 800V batteries – said to have a 60% lower carbon footprint than 'today's best-in-class batteries' because they don't use nickel, cobalt or manganese – are claimed to support wireless charging on "specially equipped, dedicated road lanes". 

This, Chrysler said, means the Halcyon theoretically has "an unlimited range" - although the technology is currently not in commercial use, so it has limited real-world implications.  

The Halcyon is designed more to showcase Chrysler's design and sustainability ambitions as it eyes an all-electric line-up by 2028. 

Read our review

Car review
Chrysler 300C

Used Chrysler 300C 2012-2015 review

Can this reworked exec saloon take the fight to Europe’s finest?

Read our review
Its rakish, low-slung silhouette was obviously conceived with an stringent focus on aerodynamic efficiency - enhanced by the integration of a huge front scoop that passes through the front of the car to smooth airflow. 

This large vent, Chrysler highlighted, is visible from the front seats, giving "the driver a real-world connection with the concept's performance and functionality". 

Another future-looking design cue is the wraparound LED light bar at the front, decorated by a new illuminated Chrysler logo.

The Elemental Silver paintwork is designed to "give the aesthetic illusion" that the car is constructed entirely from recycled metals, in a nod to the brand's sustainability ambitions.

It noted that the cabin is 95% finished in sustainable materials and it has used recycled CDs for various bits of trim.

The Halcyon unusually features canopy-style hinged glass panels in the roof that lift to give "an immersive experience" and improve ease of access, while the rear doors are butterfly-hinged - although neither of these features are likely to make production. 

Similarly conceptual are the fold-away yoke-style steering wheel and pedals and the fully reclining front seats, although they do nod to the autonomous capabilities of future Chryslers, made possible by Stellantis's new STLA Brain software architecture.

Ultimately, this system will allow for level four self-driving functionality. 

More realistic are the rotating 15.6in central touchscreen, augmented-reality head-up display, glass centre console and biometrically activated Stow 'n' Go electrically folding rear bench - evolved from a hallmark feature of Chrysler MPVs.

Calorus 13 February 2024

It's fun to just dream, isn't?

The best they've currently would be a Mokka-E.

