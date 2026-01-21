Chinese brand JMEV’s lightweight electric sports car, the SC01, will be sold in Europe.

The new car, which appears to draw on the wedge-shaped styling of the Lancia Stratos, has been described by its maker as “the first electric sports car done properly”.

SC01 Europe, the European business that is due to bring the car to market, said the model has “no excess”, adding it wants “to prove that electric cars can still be raw [and] mechanical in feeling”.

The product of a partnership between start-up Tianjin Gongjiangpai Auto Technology (TGAT) and established brands Xiaomi and JMEV, the SC01 was first unveiled in 2022 and recently entered production.

It is slightly smaller than an Alpine A110 and employs a spaceframe chassis with inboard push-rod dampers. It has a remarkably low kerb weight by EV standards of 1365kg. That is 40kg lighter than the six-cylinder Porsche Cayman GTS and around half a tonne lighter than an equivalent MG Cyberster, the nearest competitor currently sold in Europe.

The SC01 is powered by an electric motor on each axle, which combine for an output of 429bhp. This allows the SC01 to hit 62mph from a standstill in 2.9sec, its maker claims.

Range is quoted at 311 miles, thanks to a 60kWh battery pack mounted between the cockpit and rear axle, where one might expect the engine in a traditional midship sports car. However, this figure is according to China’s CLTC test cycle, which often overestimates real-world range by a significant margin and does not account for the higher energy consumption of performance driving.

Inside, the SC01 defies the usual convention for Chinese cars by eschewing technology for a driver-focused set-up. This includes a single digital display (for instrumentation), physical climate controls and a traditional handbrake lever. The gear selection buttons and window switches are located on the small centre console between the driver and passenger.

A launch date and price for the SC01 have yet to be announced, but a website has been published inviting buyers to join a “priority list” for an allocation.

This website states that just 1000 examples will be built for Europe “and will never be offered again” thereafter. European examples will be built in Italy, according to a report from Carnewschina, and will cost around ¥500,000 (equivalent to £53,400 or €61,300).