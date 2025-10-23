BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chery Tiggo 9: 422bhp, seven-seat PHEV offers 91-mile EV range for £43k
UP NEXT
New £2.5 million Rolls-Royce Phantom marks model's centenary

Chery Tiggo 9: 422bhp, seven-seat PHEV offers 91-mile EV range for £43k

Chinese brand's flagship SUV has double the power of its siblings and longer electric range than any other PHEV

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
23 October 2025

Chery has added a new seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUV to its UK range, touting performance and range figures that outpace most rivals. 

The Chinese brand came to the UK earlier this year with a pair of mid-sized SUVs, the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8, after sibling brands Omoda and Jaecoo had rapidly built up a sizeable market share.

Priced from £43,105, the Tiggo 9 undercuts the PHEV versions of the similarly sized Volkswagen Tayron and Kia Sorento to become one of the UK's cheapest seven-seat PHEVs - although the slightly smaller Tiggo 8 is cheaper still.

Closely related to the inbound Jaecoo 8, the Tiggo 9 uses an evolution of Chery's Super Hybrid drivetrain, which combines a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with a pair of electric motors and a starter-generator in the gearbox.

It's much more powerful than the brand's smaller SUVs, producing a combined 422bhp and 428b ft of torque to give a 0-62mph time of just 5.4sec - significantly quicker than its closest rivals. 

With a 34.5kWh battery under the floor, it's good for 91 miles of electric-only running on the WLTP cycle - eclipsing the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid to offer the longest EV range of any PHEV on sale.

Plus, with a maximum DC charging speed of 71kW, it can top up almost as quick as some fully electric cars: a 30-80% refill can take just 18 minutes.

Chery will sell the Tiggo 9 here in just one highly specified trim level: Summit. It comes with heated and ventilated seats front and rear (with massage function up front), dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, 20in alloy wheels and a 14-speaker Sony sound system. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross
1 front 3:4
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
8
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Suzuki E Vitara review 2025 01
Suzuki eVitara
6
Suzuki eVitara
Volvo ES90 review 01
Volvo ES90
Volvo ES90

View all car reviews

Back to top

The Tiggo 9 runs wireless smartphone mirroring through a large 15.6in central touchscreen, which sits next to a 10.25 digital driver's display.

Chery said the Tiggo 9 has been "fine-tuned for UK and European roads" at its R&D centre in Germany and as a result promises "smooth, stable and confident performance across all conditions". 

Customer deliveries will begin in December. 

The entry-level Tiggo 4 – a Jeep Avenger-sized crossover with a pure-petrol powertrain – will follow it next year.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used Chery cars for sale

 Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid 1.5T 18.4kWh Summit DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£29,495
7miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 1.5T 18.4kWh Summit DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£30,498
10miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 1.5T 18.4kWh Aspire DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,498
10miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 8 1.5T 18.4kWh Summit DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£31,995
10miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid 1.5T 18.4kWh Aspire DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£26,990
10miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 1.5T 18.4kWh Aspire DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,495
10miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 1.5T 18.4kWh Summit DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£30,498
15miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 1.5T 18.4kWh Aspire DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,498
15miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Chery Tiggo 7 1.5T 18.4kWh Aspire DHT1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,498
15miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 21 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

AW609990
Kia K4
Kia K4
Citroen C3 Airocross review 2025 01 front cornering
Citroen C3 Aircross
7
Citroen C3 Aircross
1 front 3:4
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
8
Citroen e-C3 Aircross
Suzuki E Vitara review 2025 01
Suzuki eVitara
6
Suzuki eVitara
Volvo ES90 review 01
Volvo ES90
Volvo ES90

View all car reviews