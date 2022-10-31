Caterham reveals plans for all-new two-seat EV

Caterham Cars is working on an ambitious, three-pronged plan for the post-2030 electrification era. This involves building the much-loved petrol Seven for at least another decade, while using that time to develop a same-shape Seven EV and launch an all-new aerodynamic electric roadster that will draw on the traditional Caterham values of lightness, performance, simplicity and agility.
Outlining the plan exclusively to Autocar, Caterham CEO Bob Laishley drew a picture of business that’s currently booming: the firm last year built 500 cars and sold 670, the ‘extras’ adding to a waiting list that now runs to about a year. In the short term, he wants to expand the company’s traditional annual output of 500 to cover those extra cars “at least”, and has recently repurposed Caterham’s former Crawley used car centre for the assembly of additional cars, alongside the main production line in Dartford, Kent.
Laishley believes current regulations will allow existing ICE-powered cars, with logical developments, to be built until 2034. Even if the UK’s proposed 2030 ban on diesel and petrol cars holds, he predicts that expanding export demand will keep production healthy. Hugely significant here is the US’s recent ‘Show and Display’ amendment to car registration laws that allows “traditional or technically significant” imports – such as Sevens – to be sold in the US and to be driven up to 2500 miles a year.
Meanwhile, UK demand for ICE-powered Sevens remains extremely strong and no one has yet asked to be sold an electric variant, although several experimental versions have been privately built and Laishley admits Caterham has its own work on an electrified Seven project well under way.
However, the real bombshell news is the company’s plan for a brand-new electric Caterham two-seater, designed to sit alongside the Seven, not to compete with it. Laishley insists the car is “just an idea in people’s heads” at present but also makes it clear that the company’s Japanese owner since mid-2021, VT Holdings, (and especially its “keen racer and all-round car guy” CEO, Kazuho Takahashi) is keen to make it a reality. Caterham’s last attempt at a closed-body two-seater was the ill-fated C120, which ultimately developed into one-time partner Renault’s acclaimed Alpine A110 coupé.
