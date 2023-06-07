Caterham to present Project V electric car concept at Goodwood

Caterham will reveal ‘Project V’ - its most radical model in decades - on Wednesday 12 July, before officially presenting it to the public at the Goodwood Festival of Speed a day later.

The British firm has also further previewed the model with a low-lit image, revealing the EV’s silhouette. The all-electric sports coupe is likely to take the form of a stunning electric two-seat sports car, and will be entirely unrelated to the existing Caterham Seven.

Caterham says Project V will continue the firm’s traditional values of “lightness, simplicity and a driver focused experience.”

As first reported by Autocar last year, the totally new model will serve as the spearhead for its transition into the era of electrification.

While it was “just an idea in people’s heads” in September, plans have fast progressed for the Kent-based car maker, which now has the backing of Japanese firm VT Holdings. The new design will be showcased in July as Caterham marks its 50th anniversary.

"This is a bold new design. This is driver focussed, lightweight and fun to drive," Caterham said, previewing the car with a low-lit image indicating its exterior lines. "This is the essence of a sports car with an electric powertrain. This is a statement of intent. This is Project V."

Leading the design programme is new design chief Anthony Jannarelly, best known for the W Motors Lykan Hypersport and his own Jannarelly Design-1 (pictured below) – a retro-styled, rear-driven sports car with a Nissan V6 and an ultra-light, Le Mans-inspired body.

Working in partnership with Italdesign in Turin, the Frenchman is using this project as an opportunity to “please the existing Caterham fans while also trying to reach another type of audience” for the brand.

Creating this “bridge”, as he put it, is a “big responsibility”, but he is “not nervous, because it’s exciting”.