BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Caterham launches Seven CSR Twenty special for £80,000
UP NEXT
Chemical soup: how electric car batteries are made

Caterham launches Seven CSR Twenty special for £80,000

Limited to 20 UK examples, special edition celebrates 20 years of CSR chassis

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
12 November 2024

The limited-edition Caterham Seven CSR Twenty is the brand’s most expensive model to date – costing almost £80,000.

It has been built to celebrate 20 years of Caterham’s CSR chassis that first underpinned the 2005 CSR, itself a stiffer and more composed version of the Series 6 Seven.

It is considered to be Caterham’s “most compliant” frame, utilising inboard front (for more direct and composed steering) and fully independent rear (for better grip) suspension for “the ultimate in point-to-point performance”, says the brand.

Related articles

The special edition draws power from the Seven 420’s 210bhp 2.0-litre Ford Duratec four-pot engine – a combination that has never been offered before. Fitted with a five-speed manual, it weighs 620kg and can hit 62mph from rest in 3.9sec. Top speed is limited to 136mph.

Limited to just 20 examples for the UK market (another 20 are bound for the US), the Seven CSR Twenty is also the first car built at Caterham’s new Dartford factory, which was opened earlier this year.

Priced at £79,995, it surpasses the £58,490 Seven 620 as the brand’s most expensive model to date.

Indeed, Caterham says the Seven CSR Twenty has been given the most premium finish ever applied to a Seven. Its interior features a satin carbonfibre dashboard, CSR Twenty edition dials, a premium leather tunnel top, Alcantara gearstick and handbrake gaiters, plush carpets and a leather Momo steering wheel. There is also a model number plaque.

Additionally, the CSR Twenty seats are designed with premium leather, Alcantara inserts, red stitching and CSR Twenty logos. The exterior of the car features a Seven 620-style nose cone and front wings, LED front and rear lights, black mohair boot and weather gear, red brake calipers, a two-tone Union flag grille and, for the first time on a UK model, 15in Vulcan alloys.

  Caterham CEO Bob Laishley said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before thanks to an array of high-quality materials used throughout. “When you combine this with the exhilarating and engaging handling of our CSR chassis, this really is a Caterham built for longer-distance road trips. “It’s a vehicle that truly celebrates 20 years of our CSR chassis and I’m proud to see it being hand built here in our new Dartford factory.” 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Jaguar E-Pace 2018 review hero front
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
Analogue Automotive Lotus review cornering on Track
Analogue Automotive Supersport
9
Analogue Automotive Supersport
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
9
Volkswagen Polo
Kia Ceed review front driving
Kia Ceed
7
Kia Ceed
alpine a290 lead
Alpine A290
Alpine A290

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz GLA 2.0 GLA220d AMG Line (Premium Plus) 8G-DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£30,498
25,644miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA200h MHEV AMG Line (Executive) Coupe 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£29,998
8,815miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
4
Toyota C-HR 2.0 VVT-h Orange Edition CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,698
32,181miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,498
44,946miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,295
31,525miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Polo 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,998
51,668miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A5 2.0 TDI 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£20,998
52,330miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£19,798
43,767miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,798
15,353miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Jaguar E-Pace 2018 review hero front
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
7
Used Jaguar E-Pace 2017-2024 review
Analogue Automotive Lotus review cornering on Track
Analogue Automotive Supersport
9
Analogue Automotive Supersport
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
9
Volkswagen Polo
Kia Ceed review front driving
Kia Ceed
7
Kia Ceed
alpine a290 lead
Alpine A290
Alpine A290

View all car reviews