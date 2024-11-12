Caterham launches Seven CSR Twenty special for £80,000

The limited-edition Caterham Seven CSR Twenty is the brand’s most expensive model to date – costing almost £80,000.

It has been built to celebrate 20 years of Caterham’s CSR chassis that first underpinned the 2005 CSR, itself a stiffer and more composed version of the Series 6 Seven.

It is considered to be Caterham’s “most compliant” frame, utilising inboard front (for more direct and composed steering) and fully independent rear (for better grip) suspension for “the ultimate in point-to-point performance”, says the brand.

The special edition draws power from the Seven 420’s 210bhp 2.0-litre Ford Duratec four-pot engine – a combination that has never been offered before. Fitted with a five-speed manual, it weighs 620kg and can hit 62mph from rest in 3.9sec. Top speed is limited to 136mph.

Limited to just 20 examples for the UK market (another 20 are bound for the US), the Seven CSR Twenty is also the first car built at Caterham’s new Dartford factory, which was opened earlier this year.

Priced at £79,995, it surpasses the £58,490 Seven 620 as the brand’s most expensive model to date.

Indeed, Caterham says the Seven CSR Twenty has been given the most premium finish ever applied to a Seven. Its interior features a satin carbonfibre dashboard, CSR Twenty edition dials, a premium leather tunnel top, Alcantara gearstick and handbrake gaiters, plush carpets and a leather Momo steering wheel. There is also a model number plaque.

Additionally, the CSR Twenty seats are designed with premium leather, Alcantara inserts, red stitching and CSR Twenty logos. The exterior of the car features a Seven 620-style nose cone and front wings, LED front and rear lights, black mohair boot and weather gear, red brake calipers, a two-tone Union flag grille and, for the first time on a UK model, 15in Vulcan alloys.

Caterham CEO Bob Laishley said: “This is without doubt the most premium Seven we’ve ever built. The interior of the car is a level up from what we’ve produced before thanks to an array of high-quality materials used throughout. “When you combine this with the exhilarating and engaging handling of our CSR chassis, this really is a Caterham built for longer-distance road trips. “It’s a vehicle that truly celebrates 20 years of our CSR chassis and I’m proud to see it being hand built here in our new Dartford factory.”