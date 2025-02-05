BACK TO ALL NEWS
Caselani’s Type-Ami is inspired by the classic H Van and 2CV

Kit gives quadricycle a dramatic new look for the equivalent of £3700

Charlie Martin
News
1 min read
5 February 2025

Italian coachbuilder Caselani has given the Citroën Ami a retro makeover inspired by the famed H Van.

Called the Type-Ami, it gives the quadricycle a dramatic new look, bolstered by a vibrant range of colours, including orange, yellow and baby blue – but historic shades inspired by the H Van and Citroën 2CV are available too.

Caselani also offers optional faux-leather upholstery in place of the regular Ami’s plastic seats and steering wheel rim.

It is mechanically unchanged, however, so you get an 8bhp motor, a 28mph top speed and an official range of 46 miles.

The kit with unpainted bodywork costs €4440 (£3700 plus VAT) – and €5100 (£4200 plus VAT) painted. Caselani will also fit it to an existing Ami for you for €6040 (£5000 plus VAT).

A brand-new Type-Ami costs €14,990 (£12,500, including VAT). For reference, the Ami is priced from £7695 in the UK.

The kit's launch comes after Citroën revealed its own 2CV-inspired facelift for the Ami and follows Caselani's similar conversions for the Berlingo, Relay and Dispatch vans. All have received Citroën’s approval.

 

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
LP in Brighton 5 February 2025

Alternatively you could just go out and buy a Dacia Spring and have a usable car that works.

It looks good though!

NickS 5 February 2025

Indeed, but there are cases where it makes sense to have one of these, for places with virtually no parking space, like Italian coastal towns and Greek islands, and so people who don't have a car licence.

But if you can have a Spring, it will be a better choice.

