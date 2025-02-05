Caselani’s Type-Ami is inspired by the classic H Van and 2CV

Italian coachbuilder Caselani has given the Citroën Ami a retro makeover inspired by the famed H Van.

Called the Type-Ami, it gives the quadricycle a dramatic new look, bolstered by a vibrant range of colours, including orange, yellow and baby blue – but historic shades inspired by the H Van and Citroën 2CV are available too.

Caselani also offers optional faux-leather upholstery in place of the regular Ami’s plastic seats and steering wheel rim.

It is mechanically unchanged, however, so you get an 8bhp motor, a 28mph top speed and an official range of 46 miles.

The kit with unpainted bodywork costs €4440 (£3700 plus VAT) – and €5100 (£4200 plus VAT) painted. Caselani will also fit it to an existing Ami for you for €6040 (£5000 plus VAT).

A brand-new Type-Ami costs €14,990 (£12,500, including VAT). For reference, the Ami is priced from £7695 in the UK.

The kit's launch comes after Citroën revealed its own 2CV-inspired facelift for the Ami and follows Caselani's similar conversions for the Berlingo, Relay and Dispatch vans. All have received Citroën’s approval.