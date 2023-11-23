Callum Skye: Jaguar F-Type designer reveals EV off-roader

An exclusive electric off-roader called Callum Skye, branded by its creators “the world’s most beautiful high-performance multi-terrain vehicle”, is being launched by the Warwick-based design group formed and fronted by Jaguar’s legendary former design boss, Ian Callum.

The Skye, the first prototype of which is expected to be running in the spring, is a compact twin-motor, all-wheel drive, two-door creation. It is the Callum company’s first own-brand vehicle, designed and engineered entirely in-house.

It has a target weight of just 1150kg, 50:50 weight distribution and a road footprint very similar to that of a Renault Clio, with an overall length of just over 4.0 metres and a width of 1.9 metres.

The Skye’s bold shape, which the company says is driven by its capabilities, is based on a strong “accent loop” surrounding the door apertures, with a horizontal body structure running through the whole car and providing mountings for the two large doors, which are glazed below the waistline as well as above it.

There’s space inside for a pair of occasional rear passengers. Ian Callum led the design work but credits Aleck Jones, a digital modeller, and the company’s expanding, five-strong supporting design group for much of the Skye’s sophisticated look.

The Callum company’s total staff now runs to more than 20 people, although Ian Callum says the firm’s intention is always to remain “small and agile”.

As the first all-new Callum model, the Skye succeeds successful programmes unveiled since the company’s 2019 formation, including a highly individualistic reinterpretation of the 2001 Aston Martin Vanquish (an Ian Callum original), a string of impressive forays into product design and some still-secret collaborative projects.

As well as Ian Callum, the company’s well-proven principals include managing director David Fairbairn and head of engineering Adam Donfrancesco.

The Callum partners believe the Skye’s compactness and light weight will deliver genuine high performance: they promise both a sub 4.0sec 0-60mph time and a range of around 170 miles from a relatively modest 42kWh battery.

No specification has yet been revealed for Skye’s twin-motor layout, but Donfrancesco is understood to have several promising suppliers under review.

The chassis is a rugged steel spaceframe with plenty of ground clearance and travel for its bespoke all-independent suspension, and it supports a composite body.

The partners want the Skye, which they believe occupies a new place in the car market, to be as comfortable and refined on road as off it and to be considerably quieter and more refined than petrol- or diesel-powered rivals.