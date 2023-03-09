BACK TO ALL NEWS
BYD to launch 671bhp hybrid 4x4 globally in 2024

Having just launched its Atto 3 crossover in the UK, BYD is swiftly expanding its line-up of global passenger cars
9 March 2023

BYD is taking aim at the Mercedes-Benz G-Class with a new hardcore off-roader set to be launched in China this year and in global markets from 2024.

Depicted in prototype form in a video released online, the five-seat SUV is the first in the Chinese firm's new F model line, which is palnned to expand to include other SUVs and pick-up trucks in the future.

Details of the off-roader, which goes under the internal codename SF, remain scarce ahead of its expected unveiling at the 2023 Shanghai motor show in April, although BYD officials said it measures close to 5000mm in length and rides on wheelbase put at 2850mm.

BYD said the SF will be powered by a new petrol-electric hybrid drivetrain with a Mercedes-Benz G63-beating 671bhp. The combined range is put at "more than 1200km [746 miles]".

Drive is transferred via an automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive with fully variable apportioning of power between the front and rear axles, as well as torque-vectoring functionality between the rear wheels.

Based on a ladder-frame chassis, the SF is also confirmed to receive front, centre and rear differential locks.

The SF is the second hardcore off-roader confirmed by BYD in recent months. In January, the Shenzhen-based firm announced plans for the new Yangwang brand and its U8 – a luxurious electric rival to the upcoming electric G-Class, the EQG.

BYD officials said the F model line will be positioned between the Denza and Yangwang brands with prices ranging between ¥400,000 and ¥600,000 (£48,400 and £72,600) in China.

At this stage, there's no word on whether BYD plans to sell its new F models in the UK.

vanoord 9 March 2023

What happens when a Defender and a Land Cruiser love each other?

