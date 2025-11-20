BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BYD axes spinning touchscreens in push for smoother apps
UP NEXT
Jeep Recon revealed as Wrangler-like EV with 670bhp

BYD axes spinning touchscreens in push for smoother apps

Rotating displays were a headline feature at BYD's European launch, but they compromise app integration

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
20 November 2025

BYD will stop using rotating touchscreens as it ramps up the use of third-party apps and platforms in its cars.

Rotating touchscreens were a headline feature of BYDs during the initial phase of the Chinese brand's European roll-out, serving as a means of differentiating its interiors from those of similarly minimalist rivals. They were fitted as standard right across the range, down to the £18k Dolphin Surf hatchback.

BYD said the ability to spin the screen 90deg made it easier to use while stationary or moving - with portrait orientation giving a better view ahead in navigation mode, for example, and landscape orientation making it easier for occupants to access the whole screen while stationary.

But now the firm is discontinuing one of its most distinguishing features in a bid to better integrate the apps that most of its customers use day to day.

The new Atto 2 crossover is the first BYD to arrive with its 12.4in screen locked in landscape mode, and the spinning function will be phased out of the other models in the line-up from now.

Vice-president Stella Li explained the move to Autocar: "We are starting to engage in a lot of apps. The Atto 2 will be the first model with Google and Apple CarPlay. And if they want to give the best experience, then a rotating screen will limit their apps' smoothness.

"And then secondly, we saw the feedback in the market. People love the rotating screens, but the usage is very small."

"The next focus for us will be autonomous driving," Li added, saying that BYD will also ramp up its tech partnerships with companies like Apple and Google, necessitating a more universally compatible user interface.

"We want to make our platforms become more universal to in order to fulfill the best experience. For some apps, like Google, they are a little bit behind."

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
11.11.25 MGS6EV 4252
MG S6 EV review
MG S6 EV review
Vauxhall Mokka GSE review 2025 01
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
MG IM5 review 2025 024
MG IM5 review
MG IM5 review
Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used BYD cars for sale

 BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2025
£32,289
4,901miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Sealion 7 82.5kWh Design Auto AWD 5dr
2025
£39,684
3,641miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Sealion 7 82.5kWh Comfort Auto 5dr
2025
£36,995
3,501miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2024
£22,542
8,583miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 26.6kWh Comfort CVT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£30,380
3,812miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal 82.5kWh Design Auto 4dr
2024
£29,290
5,440miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2023
£20,499
13,086miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Atto 3 60.48kWh Design Auto 5dr
2025
£24,998
3,621miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BYD Seal U 1.5 DM-i 18.3kWh Boost CVT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£27,999
9,647miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 754 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
11.11.25 MGS6EV 4252
MG S6 EV review
MG S6 EV review
Vauxhall Mokka GSE review 2025 01
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
Vauxhall Mokka GSE
MG IM5 review 2025 024
MG IM5 review
MG IM5 review
Tesla Model 3 Dual Moter 2025 jb1
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews