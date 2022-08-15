Bugatti teases new model ahead of 19 August unveiling

Bugatti has teased a new model – expected to be a variant of the Bugatti Chiron – ahead of its debut at Monterey Car Week.

The short video clip, captioned “unlock an icon”, shows the silhouetted front end of a car featuring styling radically different to the Chiron.

The fascia features a four-strip LED headlight design integrated into a thin, sharp-edged wheel arch, reminiscent of the track-focused, Chiron-derived Bugatti Divo.

The front end appears to show an open grille area underneath the headlight. Meanwhile, the bonnet features a central pillar and a large duct which is presumably mirrored onto the unseen side of the car.

The sides and posterior of the new Bugatti don't feature in the teaser clip, but expect something similar to the Chiron on which it's likely based.

No performance figures have been released by the hypercar maker, but expect something similar to the 1587bhp quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 from the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, if not the same engine.

Pricing for the as-yet-unnamed new Bugatti is expected to match the Chiron Super Sport 300+’s figure of around £3.1 million. A similar limited run of 30 units would also keep exclusivity high.

Bugatti – which merged with EV specialist Rimac Automobili in late 2021 to create Bugatti Rimac – will officially reveal the new model on 19 August at the Quail.

It's not alone in using Monterey Car Week for launches: Aston Martin has today revealed its bespoke DBR22 speedster, while Bentley is poised to unveil the Mulliner-made Batur on 21 August.