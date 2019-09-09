Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ revealed

Bugatti has revealed the Chiron Super Sport 300+, a limited-run road-going version of its record-breaking hypercar.

Former Le Mans winner and Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace recently used a 'near-production' version of the Super Sport 300+ to set a top speed run of 304.773mph at the Volkswagen Group's Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany. While the run hasn't been recognised by Guinness as a world record, because it was performed in only one direction, Bugatti now claims to make the fastest production vehicle on sale today.

The Super Sport 300+ uses an uprated version of the Chiron's quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine to produce 1578bhp - a 100bhp increase. A longer-ratio gearbox has been fitted to reach top speeds of more than 300mph, compared with the Chiron's restricted 261mph; the Super Sport 300+ will also be electronically limited out of the factory, but Bugatti has yet to reveal what its limit will be.

The road-going hypercar will share its styling with the record-breaker. An aerodynamically optimised body made from exposed carbonfibre, a long-tail rear end, a central rear diffuser and a modified exhaust layout help to reduce drag at high speeds, although ride height has been increased to make driving on public roads possible.

The Super Sport 300+ rides on magnesium wheels and carbonfibre is used for the engine cover and windscreen wiper in order to save weight. Orange racing stripes are a nod to the original Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition, which was the fastest production road car at the time of its introduction in 2010.