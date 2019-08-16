Bugatti Centodieci: EB110 revival leaks ahead of Pebble Beach debut

Images of a new Bugatti hypercar have leaked online ahead of its official reveal later today (16 August) at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Called the Centodieci in reference to the iconic EB110 hypercar from which it takes styling inspiration, the new model looks to be based on the Chiron production model.
It is likely that, as with the limited-run Divo and one-off La Voiture Noire, the Centodieci will be powered by the same 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Chiron.
In its design, the Centodieci retains the low, wide stance of the Chiron, as well as its arch-shaped front grille, wraparound rear lighting and prominent rear wing. Modifications include slimmer headlights, sharper body lines and circular cut-outs on the rear window inspired by the EB110.
Production of the recently revealed Chiron Sport is capped at 20 units, so we can expect the Centodieci to be equally, if not more, exclusive.
The media wanted to get an early scoop with BUGATTI! We have a lot we want to say about our latest addition so we invite you to join our live stream of the official press conference at The Quail Motorsports Gathering at 11:20am PCT.#Centodieci #BUGATTICentodieci #BUGATTI110ans pic.twitter.com/qBMmalihHE
— Bugatti (@Bugatti) August 15, 2019
Bugatti acknowledged the leak on its Twitter feed, before revealing that the model will be officially unveiled later today at Monterey Car Week as part of its 110th anniversary celebrations.
Read the full story here when it's revealed at 7.20pm tonight.
Peter Cavellini
Very nice, but....
Yes the rear end, that’s the biggest diffuser I’ve ever seen on a Road Car....!
Peter Cavellini.
Bob Cholmondeley
More evidence of how supercar
More evidence of how supercar/hypercar designers have completely lost their way, aesthetically, in the pursuit of laptimes. As for taking design inspiration from the EB110, well it has the same number of wheels.
Citroëniste.
soulwonblogs
SUV
This is a very nice car. When will it avaliable for purchase.
Posted Via Mp3 zip Download
afromack.com
soulwonblogs
SUV CARS
405line
I don't often
I don't often comment on car styling however I find this car particularly ugly/horrific it seems to have the worst design aspects of it's progenitors looks..Yuk
405line
