Bugatti Centodieci: EB110 revival leaks ahead of Pebble Beach debut

New hypercar looks to be a radical restyling of the Chiron; official reveal scheduled for later today
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
16 August 2019

Images of a new Bugatti hypercar have leaked online ahead of its official reveal later today (16 August) at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. 

Called the Centodieci in reference to the iconic EB110 hypercar from which it takes styling inspiration, the new model looks to be based on the Chiron production model. 

It is likely that, as with the limited-run Divo and one-off La Voiture Noire, the Centodieci will be powered by the same 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Chiron. 

In its design, the Centodieci retains the low, wide stance of the Chiron, as well as its arch-shaped front grille, wraparound rear lighting and prominent rear wing. Modifications include slimmer headlights, sharper body lines and circular cut-outs on the rear window inspired by the EB110. 

Production of the recently revealed Chiron Sport is capped at 20 units, so we can expect the Centodieci to be equally, if not more, exclusive. 

 

 

Bugatti acknowledged the leak on its Twitter feed, before revealing that the model will be officially unveiled later today at Monterey Car Week as part of its 110th anniversary celebrations. 

Read the full story here when it's revealed at 7.20pm tonight. 

Our Verdict

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti originally brought us the Veyron and now has masterminded a 1487bhp, £2.5m masterpiece that's set to become the world's fastest production car

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Join the debate

Comments
6

Peter Cavellini

16 August 2019

 Yes the rear end, that’s the biggest diffuser I’ve ever seen on a Road Car....!

Peter Cavellini.

Bob Cholmondeley

16 August 2019

More evidence of how supercar/hypercar designers have completely lost their way, aesthetically, in the pursuit of laptimes. As for taking design inspiration from the EB110, well it has the same number of wheels.

Citroëniste.

soulwonblogs

16 August 2019

This is a very nice car. When will it avaliable for purchase.

Posted Via Mp3 zip Download

firejams

soulwonblogs

16 August 2019

This is a very nice car. When will it avaliable for purchase.

Posted Via Mp3 zip Download

 

firejams
 
firejams

405line

16 August 2019

I don't often comment on car styling however I find this car particularly ugly/horrific it seems to have the worst design aspects of it's progenitors looks..Yuk

405line

16 August 2019

I don't often comment on car styling however I find this car particularly ugly/horrific it seems to have the worst design aspects of it's progenitors looks..Yuk

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week