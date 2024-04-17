BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bold redesign for new 2024 Nissan Qashqai

New styling inspired by Samurai armour is said to be more aerodynamic, boosting efficiency and refinement
17 April 2024

The Nissan Qashqai has received a bold new look to bring it into line with the electric Ariya, boost its efficiency and secure its position as one of Europe’s most popular cars.

The family crossover, which was the UK’s best-selling car in 2022 and the runner-up in 2023, has been reworked with sharper lines and an aggressive new face inspired by Japanese samurai helmets.

The headlights and daytime running lights are split into three distinct elements, with the latter representing horns above the new ‘eye’ projectors.

They bracket a significantly larger grille area finished in black and satin-silver chrome, intended to evoke the chainmail armour worn by the ancient Japanese soldiers.

The rear end, meanwhile, wears a new set of clear LED lights styled to match those up front. The lower bumper has also been reprofiled for a sportier look.

The technical brief for the update, revealed Nissan, was to improve efficiency and rolling refinement. The windows have been thickened, for example, and the new look is said to further reduce wind noise at speed.

The Qashqai remains exclusively electrified, offering a choice of 138bhp and 148bhp mild-hybrid petrols, plus the 187bhp E-Power full hybrid.

Inside, the computers underpinning the Qashqai’s digital interfaces have been significantly upgraded to boost graphic quality and processing times.

The infotainment’s computer is now said to be several times more powerful, enabling a move to Google’s Android Auto operating system on higher trim levels. That means certain apps can run natively on the system and can be displayed across the instrument panel.

The Qashqai’s security system has been boosted too. The Nissan Connect app now provides live tracking of the car’s location and can be used to alert Nissan, insurers and the authorities if the car is stolen.

Nissan also offers remote immobilisation via an optional subscription, allowing a call centre to co-ordinate with police to halt a car on the move.

Pricing for the new Qashqai will be announced when order books open this summer.

The entry-level Visia trim level has been dropped, so its starting price will inevitably rise above £27k, but all other versions are expected to align with their existing equivalents. 

A new trim level called N-Design, adding swathes of Alcantara inside, sits alongside Tekna which is currently priced from £34,445.

Cobnapint 17 April 2024
Looks good. Should help secure British jobs.

