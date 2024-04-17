Bold redesign for new 2024 Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai has received a bold new look to bring it into line with the electric Ariya, boost its efficiency and secure its position as one of Europe’s most popular cars.

The family crossover, which was the UK’s best-selling car in 2022 and the runner-up in 2023, has been reworked with sharper lines and an aggressive new face inspired by Japanese samurai helmets.

The headlights and daytime running lights are split into three distinct elements, with the latter representing horns above the new ‘eye’ projectors.

They bracket a significantly larger grille area finished in black and satin-silver chrome, intended to evoke the chainmail armour worn by the ancient Japanese soldiers.

The rear end, meanwhile, wears a new set of clear LED lights styled to match those up front. The lower bumper has also been reprofiled for a sportier look.

The technical brief for the update, revealed Nissan, was to improve efficiency and rolling refinement. The windows have been thickened, for example, and the new look is said to further reduce wind noise at speed.

The Qashqai remains exclusively electrified, offering a choice of 138bhp and 148bhp mild-hybrid petrols, plus the 187bhp E-Power full hybrid.

Inside, the computers underpinning the Qashqai’s digital interfaces have been significantly upgraded to boost graphic quality and processing times.