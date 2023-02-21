Bold 2023 Vauxhall Corsa facelift to gain new 'Vizor' styling

The Vauxhall Corsa will receive a major mid-life refresh this year and gain the ‘Vizor’ grille that defines the Vauxhall Astra and Vauxhall Mokka.

Named the country’s second-most-popular car in 2022, the Vauxhall Corsa facelift will get a bold new face that adopts slimline LED headlights to match its new front fascia.

“We’re really making a big modern statement in how it looks, but at the same time there’s a lot of familiarity,” vice-president of design Mark Adams told Autocar.

The changes mean the Corsa will continue to play a major role in rebuilding brand awareness for Vauxhall and, coupled with the new Vauxhall Astra released last year, “people will start to see way more [Vauxhalls] that have the new look and feel”, added Adams.

In 2017, the Corsa was the first Vauxhall to move away from GM architecture and onto a PSA platform. However, it continued on the design path that had been set under GM, and big changes to the brand’s visual identity only came in 2021 with the second-generation Mokka and its radically different look.

Other design elements of the revamped Corsa have yet to be revealed, but Adams confirmed it won’t have a retro look, adding that he doesn’t want designs that look backwards: “We want to reinvent the brand… to appeal [to new audiences].

“We want to keep our customer base but, at the same time, we’ve got to appeal to a whole new generation of people. And so we’ve got to be seen to be progressive, modern and in touch with what customers really want.”

When the refreshed model arrives, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric is in line for a bigger battery: most likely the same 55kWh item being introduced to the technically identical Peugeot e-208, which in the French car offers a 248-mile range. The petrol Corsa is likely to keep the same 74bhp and 99bhp three-pots as now.