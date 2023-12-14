BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW Z4 gains manual gearbox for 2024
UP NEXT
New 800V Zeekr EV battery can charge at 500kW

BMW Z4 gains manual gearbox for 2024

German roadster gets a clutch pedal in bid to boost appeal and remain competitive with rival sports cars
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
14 December 2023

BMW will begin production of a manual version of the Z4 M40i roadster in the first quarter of 2024.

It will be the first time that BMW has put a clutch pedal in the current-generation Z4 since it was launched in 2019.

The previous-generation Z4 could be equipped with a manual but not in top-spec 35i guise, which the M40i replaced.

Related articles

The M40i currently uses a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, mated to BMW's 'B58' turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six, which produces 335bhp.

The introduction of a manual option is positioned to give the Z4 a unique selling point over rivals such as the Audi TT and Jaguar F-Type, which aren't offered with a stick shift. 

It should also boost dwindling sales. According to market analyst Jato Dynamics, the Z4 has sold 5448 times in Europe so far this year - 260 fewer than the TT and 222 fewer than the Porsche 718 Boxster.

The manual gearbox will likely command a premium over the automatic M40i. In the BMW M2 Coupé, this amounts to £545.

The Z4 follows in the footsteps of its sister car, the Toyota GR Supra coupé, which gained the option of a six-speed manual last year. However, it won't use the same architecture as the Toyota's gearbox, instead getting the M2's BMW six-speeder.

The manual Supra dispatches 62mph 0.3sec slower than the automatic model, and it's very likely that the manual Z4 will follow suit.

Car Review
BMW Z4
BMW Z4 2018 review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

It's unclear whether the manual M40i will be produced in limited numbers or whether this gearbox will be offered in other versions of the Z4.

Autocar has approached BMW for further comment.

used BMW Z4 cars for sale

BMW Z4 2.0 20i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£26,432
10,767miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 Series 3.0 M40i Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£45,950
8,635miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 2.0 20i Auto SDrive Euro 6 2dr
2015
£11,250
71,335miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 2.0 20i Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£23,190
25,984miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 2.0 20i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£22,999
29,575miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 2.0 20i M Sport SDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2012
£9,000
65,510miles
Petrol
Manual
2
BMW Z4 Series 2.0 20i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£29,991
28,792miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 2.0 20i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£31,950
10,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW Z4 Series 2.0 30i M Sport Auto SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2020
£28,000
31,788miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all 520 cars
Powered By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW Z4 2018 review - hero front

BMW Z4

BMW’s Porsche Boxster rival is better to drive than ever, although it still makes a better high-day open-top cruiser than a true sports car

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives