BMW Z4 gains manual gearbox for 2024

BMW will begin production of a manual version of the Z4 M40i roadster in the first quarter of 2024.

It will be the first time that BMW has put a clutch pedal in the current-generation Z4 since it was launched in 2019.

The previous-generation Z4 could be equipped with a manual but not in top-spec 35i guise, which the M40i replaced.

The M40i currently uses a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, mated to BMW's 'B58' turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six, which produces 335bhp.

The introduction of a manual option is positioned to give the Z4 a unique selling point over rivals such as the Audi TT and Jaguar F-Type, which aren't offered with a stick shift.

It should also boost dwindling sales. According to market analyst Jato Dynamics, the Z4 has sold 5448 times in Europe so far this year - 260 fewer than the TT and 222 fewer than the Porsche 718 Boxster.

The manual gearbox will likely command a premium over the automatic M40i. In the BMW M2 Coupé, this amounts to £545.

The Z4 follows in the footsteps of its sister car, the Toyota GR Supra coupé, which gained the option of a six-speed manual last year. However, it won't use the same architecture as the Toyota's gearbox, instead getting the M2's BMW six-speeder.

The manual Supra dispatches 62mph 0.3sec slower than the automatic model, and it's very likely that the manual Z4 will follow suit.

It's unclear whether the manual M40i will be produced in limited numbers or whether this gearbox will be offered in other versions of the Z4.

Autocar has approached BMW for further comment.