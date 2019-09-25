BMW X1 SUV gains new plug-in hybrid variant

BMW has extended its second-generation X1 line-up with the addition of a new plug-in hybrid xDrive25e model.

Set for UK sale later this year, the five-seat SUV receives an updated version of the petrol-electric hybrid driveline used by the 225xe Active Tourer with a claimed electric range of up to 35.4 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Power is provided by a turbocharged 1.5-litre three cylinder petrol engine with 123bhp and 169lb ft of torque, combined with an electric motor mounted within the rear axle assembly with 94bhp and 122lb ft. Together, the two power sources deliver a combined system output of 217bhp and 284lb ft.

The transversly-mounted petrol engine sends its reserves exclusively to the front wheels via a six-speed torque converter equipped automatic gearbox, while the electic motor powers the rear wheels - a set-up that provides the X1 xDrive25e with front-, rear- and four-wheel drive capability depending on the driving mode.

BMW quotes a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec and top speed of 119mph. Combined cycle consumption and CO2 emissions are put at 141.3mpg and 43g/km respectively.

Electric energy for the X1 xDrive25e’s electric motor is provided by 9.7kWh lithium ion battery. It uses BMW’s latest battery cell technology for an electric range of 35.4miles at a speed up to 84mph.

The battery can be charged either on standard household mains or via a high power wallbox installation. By packaging the lithium-ion unit beneath the rear seats, BMW has retained the nominal 450-litre boot capacity of existing petrol and diesel powered X1 models. A trailer hitch with an electrically swivelling towball is available as an option, endowing the X1 xDrive25e with a towing capacity of up to 750kg.