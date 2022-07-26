BMW targets 40% emissions cut by 2030

BMW is accelerating its push towards net zero carbon and sustainable manufacture with a pledge to reduce per-vehicle CO2 emissions by 40% by 2030, when measured across the “entire value chain”.

“Sustainability means much more for BMW than merely building and selling electrically powered vehicles,” said Thomas Becker, head of sustainability and mobility. “Only a comprehensive approach with resource and recycling actually achieves bottom-line CO2 reduction.”

BMW has committed to a new-model offensive of battery-electric vehicles, promising that by 2030 at least one in two group models – including Mini and Rolls-Royce – will be fully electric.

Yet at the same time, it is ramping up more intelligent use of materials and recycling in the supply chain in what it calls a “360deg approach”.

Coming under the spotlight are green steel, greater use of recycled “second use” materials in new cars, a reduction in water consumption and reduced waste.

“The focus here is on reducing CO2 emissions, protecting natural resources and complying with environmental and social standards,” said the company.

The push to use more recycled materials will increase their percentage in new cars from 30% now to 50%.

“That will reduce CO2 emissions and conserve natural resources though maximum energy and raw material efficiency,” said Becker.

BMW says it is the first German car maker to join the Science Based Targets initiative, which sets out a route that companies can follow to comply with the Paris Climate Accords to limit global warming to 1.5deg C.

Already in place are more than 400 contracts with suppliers to use 100% green electricity, which includes high energy users such as aluminium smelters and battery cell manufacturers.

Last year, for example, BMW started buying aluminium from the United Arab Emirates that was produced using solar energy.

And from 2024, all BMW and Mini cars will be equipped with cast aluminium alloy wheels produced using only green electricity.