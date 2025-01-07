BMW reveals radical panoramic iDrive system for Neue Klasse cars

BMW has revealed the production version of the next-generation Panoramic iDrive interface that will feature in all of its future models.

The bold new system, revealed at Las Vegas’s CES tech event, will first be used in the production version of the Neue Class X electric SUV, due later this year, then subsequently be adopted by both electric and combustion models.

The Panoramic iDrive interior concept comprises four separate elements, with the most eye-catching a chunky display that is projected across a black strip stretching across the width of the windscreen.

It includes key driving information – such as speed – in front of the driver, alongside which are six customisable ‘particle’ slots.

There is then a centrally positioned touchscreen, which is notably angled towards the driver, running BMW’s new Operating System X software.

Based on Android code, OS X has been developed in-house, with the X (rather than 10) designation subtly noting that it marks a step change from the old OS 9.

For right-hand-drive models, BMW will produce a touchscreen that slopes in the opposite direction.

It is capable of receiving over-the-air software updates and has been fully developed as a touch- and voice-control system.

It has also been designed to be more intuitive. For example, the sat-nav map is now the standard background.

It features no physical controls, with BMW reasoning that these have limited its ability to offer more complex and varied options.

The system works in conjunction with a new steering wheel featuring a number of physical buttons that offer haptic feedback.

Finally there’s an optional 3D head-up display (HUD) that projects info into the driver’s line of sight above the Panoramic Vision strip.