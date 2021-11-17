BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW previews bespoke high-performance SUV from M division
UP NEXT
New source: Audi, BMW in talks to partner McLaren

BMW previews bespoke high-performance SUV from M division

New BMW XM will be shown in concept form on 29 November, likely packing a 750bhp hybridised V8
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
17 November 2021

BMW M will soon unwrap an all-new high-performance SUV, which will be the performance division's first bespoke model since the M1 supercar of 1978

Previewed today ahead of its official unveiling on 29 November, the new arrival is described as "the most expressive statement in almost 50 years of BMW M".

It also showcases a new front end design for BMW's 'luxury class' models, which looks to be centred around an even larger grille than those adorning the X7 and 7 Series. Narrow, angular headlight clusters and an aero-focused lower bumper are among its other visible features. 

Related articles

Previously, the new flagship was thought to take the X8 M moniker into production, but BMW has confirmed that the concept will take the name XM – making it the first BMW to not have a number in its name since the Isetta bubble car and Neue Klasse saloons of the 1950s and 1960s. 

Previous spy shots of what is thought to be the XM reveal it to be comparable in size to the X7, although with a more rakish roofline and chunkier D-pillar - potentially allowing for a third row of seats. 

As reported by Autocar, the M-badged SUV is tipped to use a hybridised version of the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre petrol V8 engine that powers the brand's current most powerful models. A total system output of 750bhp is on the cards, which would make this substantially more powerful than even the M5 CS, which currently heads the M division's line-up.

The XM, which was developed under the Project Rockstar codename, will reportedly pair its V8 with a 200bhp electric motor, boosting performance substantially but also reducing emissions. 

Now that it has been confirmed as an M-only model, the new SUV is less likely to borrow other engines from the X7, which comes with a choice of mild-hybridised petrol and diesel six-cylinder units and a petrol V8 with 523bhp. 

 

Used cars for sale

 BMW X5 M Xdrive X5 M Competition 5dr Step Auto
2020
£94,000
8,139miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Soufriere 17 November 2021
At this point I feel like we're being trolled by BMW design/marketing.
I appreciate that their direction on grill design isn't exactly a new subject, but that preview shot feels like they know it's highly offensive and couldn't care less.

Latest Drives

Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review
1 Toyota Corolla Sports Tourer 16 scaled

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid Design Touring Sports 2021 UK drive
21C0685 021

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic 2021 review
1 Audi A8 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI 2021 UK review
mattphoto zs 325

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

MG ZS EV Long Range 2021 review

View all latest drives