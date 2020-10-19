2022 BMW X8 M: 750bhp SUV tipped for reveal on 29 November

BMW will soon crown its SUV line-up with a range-topping X8 – including a flagship hybrid M version that will be the Munich firm’s most powerful series production model to date.

BMW has fuelled rumours that the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid rival is about to be unwrapped, confirming "an all-new high-powered, hybrid-electric, concept vehicle" will be shown to media at the LA motor show on 16 November, ahead of a public reveal on 29 November. Notably, Franciscus van Meel, boss of the M division and Marcus Syring, head of M design, will be on hand at the reveal - suggesting a heavy performance focus for the new model.

Expected on sale in 2022, the X8 serves as a sportier, more daringly styled version of the seven-seat X7. Although the X8 was once thought to take coupé-like rear-end design cues from the smaller X6, these first spy shots reveal that it retains a squared-edged roofline – albeit one that appears to be lower than the X7’s.

This suggests that the X8 will retain three rows of seats, either in seven-seat form or with six captain-style chairs offering greater luxury. Neither is confirmed, though.

Other design cues that mark this car out from the X7 include what appears to be a sharp nose design and broader shoulder line, plus a reduction in the glasshouse.

Details of the X8’s technical make-up have yet to be revealed, but the expectation is that it will share its platform and much of the wider mechanicals with the X7. That means a range of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid tech, an eventual plug-in hybrid and a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with 523bhp in an X8 M50i.

But, unlike the X7, the M50i won’t be the pinnacle of the range because the X8 has also been conceived with a full-fat M version at the forefront of its development. The X8 M will feature a plug-in hybrid system, mating the 4.4-litre V8 to an electric motor and battery pack. Insiders suggest anything up to 750bhp would be possible as a result, making this easily the most powerful BMW yet.