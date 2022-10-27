BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW M5 Touring to return as 700bhp-plus hybrid in 2024

Super-estate is set to rival Audi RS6 by combining 4.4-litre V8 with rear-mounted electric motor
Greg Kable
26 June 2023

The BMW M5 Touring will return in 2024, having gone on hiatus since the E60-generation model was discontinued in 2010.

BMW has also confirmed that the new M5 – to be available in saloon and estate forms – will use a hybrid powertrain, as previously reported by Autocar.

This is understood to be a plug-in hybrid pairing BMW’s 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged S63 V8 with a rear-mounted electric motor. Sources close to the German manufacturer claim the two units combine for power and torque outputs in the region of 790bhp and 737lb ft.

Early prototypes of the new M5 were said to use a lithium ion battery similar in capacity to the 12.0kWh unit found in the outgoing BMW 545e. Whether this item will be used for production versions of the next M5 remains to be seen, although suggestions were made that BMW M is developing its own performance battery with ultra-rapid discharge properties.

That the upcoming 530e and 550e PHEVs receive a 19.4kWh battery hints that the super-saloon and estate may too receive a more capacious pack.

2024 BMW M5 Touring side detail

“We are now also installing a hybrid drive system with typical M performance in other high-performance cars,” said BMW M development head Dirk Häcker.

Power is set to be delivered through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, with a rear-biased xDrive four-wheel drive system.

The next M5 is also set to adopt a heavily reworked chassis, with distinguishing features including a wider front and rear track.

The new BMW i5 is not set to spawn an all-electric M5, but the M division has fettled the zero-emission saloon. The i5 M60 is not as overtly performance-focused as the M5, but still dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 3.8sec thanks to a dual-motor powertrain producing a combined 593bhp and 605lb ft.

2024 BMW M5 prototype testing at the Nürburgring

Back to top
The original BMW M5 touring was launched in 1992 as a more practical variant of the second-generation car. It did not return for the third-generation (E39) model, reportedly due to financial constraints, although a one-off prototype was built. The Touring came back for the fourth-generation (E60/E61) car, but it was exclusive to Europe and just 1009 were sold.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Peter Cavellini 27 October 2022

Now your torquing!, that's enough power and torque, even this is an excess, I can't help but think that one inadvertent prod of the throttle and your in the Ditch before you know what's happened!, I assume there's safety features in place to prevent drivers doing something silly?

gavsmit 27 October 2022

Who's buying these cars (and many, many others) in enough numbers to justify the fortune in development that still generates a generous profit? 

Watching the news led me to believe that everyone is eating from food banks these days.

Andrew1 27 October 2022
I don't have the numbers but sometimes companies create halo products that although don't make a profit, they help the brand selling lesser models. So the money they might be losing on this M5, they recover on other models.
Peter Cavellini 17 June 2022

 Are power levels such as this and in other brands just an ego massage?, 90% of the time you have to obey speed limits or get ticketed or worse a ban, I like a fast car I'll admit that, and I have on occasions gone all Sabastian Loeb and driven like a loony for a few minutes, but, the point here is, or should we look at it this way?, yes, have all this performance but use it in a safe environment like a Trackday event, or on a runway event?

gagaga 27 October 2022

That's okay, 90% of the time the hybrid battery will be empty, so this one will be slower than the current model.

