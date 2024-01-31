BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW M4 facelift brings more power and lower prices
BMW M4 facelift brings more power and lower prices

Tech upgrade for 4 Series also introduces new lights and revised infotainment software
Charlie Martin
31 January 2024

The BMW M4 Competition has received a range of tweaks aimed at keeping it on pace with the sports car opposition, boosting its engine's output and cutting prices.

The twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six gains 20bhp, up from 503bhp to 523bhp. This peak is delivered at higher revs than previously: 6250rpm, rather than 5600rpm.

Torque is unchanged, at 479lb ft, but this level is held for an additional 230rpm, peaking between 2750rpm and 5730rpm.

Rear-wheel drive has been dropped from the M4 line-up, leaving the four-wheel-drive xDrive version as the only option. This is capable of sending torque exclusively to the rear wheels, doing so when the stability control is disabled.

Despite the increased output of the new M4, its on-paper performance is unchanged, with BMW claiming 0-62mph sprint times of 3.5sec for the coupé and 3.7sec for the cabriolet.

BMW M4 Convertible facelift front driving

Meanwhile, the regular BMW 4 Series engine line-up is unchanged, comprising a 181bhp four-pot, designated the 420i, and a 48V mild-hybrid 369bhp six-pot, designated the M440i.

The 255bhp 430i was dropped from the 4 Series alongside the 420d and 430d diesels in March 2023, due to “evolving market demands”.

The new 4 Series and M4 are visually distinguished from the previous models by new lights at either end, with the rear set featuring the same glassfibre bundle technology featured on the limited-run BMW M4 CSL.

BMW 4 Series 2024 rear light

Inside, the 4 Series and M4 retain their dual-screen infotainment and instrumentation displays, measuring 14.9in and 12.3in. The software has been updated from version 8.0 to 8.5, with enhanced voice controls for the climate functions.

The ambient lighting has been extended into area above the central air vents, with a choice of nine different colours that automatically respond to stimuli such as an open door or an incoming phonecall.

The M4 Competition xDrive Coupé now costs £84,250, down from £86,665. However, that's up on the £83,810 asked for the now-dropped rear-wheel-drive model.

2024 BMW 4 Series convertible driving – rear quarter

Similarly, the 420i coupé is now £43,020, down from £44,180.

However, the soft-tops are mostly more expensive than previously: the 420i Convertible is £49,695, £170 more than before, and the M440i Convertible is £65,410, an increase of £1230.

The only one to have fallen in price is the M4 Convertible, which is now £88,255 – down by £2010.

Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

