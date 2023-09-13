BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW M4 CS: next generation to land in 2024

Hardcore M4 to arrive alongside M5 and M5 Touring as well as facelifts of M3 and standard M4
James Attwood, digital editor
13 September 2023

The BMW M4 will gain a hot CS version next year as part of a range of upgrades planned for the M performance division’s line-up.

The new model will bridge the gap between the standard M4 coupé and the flagship BMW M4 CSL, which was introduced last year as part of BMW M’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Franciscus van Meel, boss of BMW M, said the M4 CS will arrive in dealerships “in the middle of next year”.

He added that facelifted versions of the standard BMW M3 and M4, along with the M5 and M5 Touring, are also due to be introduced in 2024.

New BMW M4 Competition

Van Meel didn’t give further details of the M4 CS but it is likely to share its powertrain and underpinnings with the four-wheel-drive M3 CS super-saloon that was launched earlier this year.

That car features a turbocharged 3.0-litre straight six tuned to 542bhp, which is 39bhp more than  the standard M3 and M4 and matches the M4 CSL – although at 479lb ft, it has less torque than that model.

2017 BMW M4 CS

The M3 CS also features a range of chassis and component tweaks to improve the handling over the standard model, including stiffer engine mounts, changes to the active differential, exhaust upgrades, numerous lightweight parts, an upgraded diffuser and performance tyres.

That allowed the M3 CS to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.4sec, which is 0.3sec faster than the rear-drive M4 CSL.

