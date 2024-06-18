BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW: ICE cars on sale alongside EVs for "foreseeable future"

Future ICE models to use a different platform to today but will be similar in styling to their electric equivalents
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
18 June 2024

While there will be an electric BMW 3 Series based on the Neue Klasse platform in 2025, combustion-engined and hybrid versions with the same look will remain – but they will be built on an updated version of the current mixed-energy rear-wheel-drive platform.

Product boss Bernd Körber said BMW will retain its natively front-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive platforms – and all powertrain options – in addition to the Neue Klasse architecture underpinning its new pure-electric cars.

The situation is similar at BMW-owned Mini, where the petrol and electric Cooper models are identically styled, yet one is built in China on a bespoke electric architecture and the other in Oxford on a traditional combustion-engined structure.

This strategy allows BMW to be adaptable to fluctuating global market conditions around the uptake of electric cars. “What plays out at the moment is our own strategy,” said Körber. “For us, it was always clear that development will be very volatile because it’s dependent on regulation and customer needs.

“For the foreseeable future, we’re into a technology-flexible approach, which is why we planned to build all drivetrains on one production line.

“If a market shifts in one direction, we don’t have to close a plant or reduce a shift. We just shift to another drivetrain.”

BMW sales boss Jochen Goller added that “two years ago, estimates on electric cars were too optimistic and now they’re too pessimistic” and the prevailing trend ahead is still “growth coming from electric cars”.

He said: “I think with more models coming with a longer range and a shorter charging time, some of the purchase barriers will be removed.”

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Peter Cavellini 18 June 2024

Optimism, yes, that, who knows what the economy of the planet will be, maybe we'll be glad we can afford updated old technology,at the moment Ev's aren't selling in vast numbers, wiping ICE and Deisel cars off the roads, why?, because they're too effin dear, most countries round the World are lagging behind in infrastructure through bad government or haven't got the cash to fund it,maybe it's a survival thing?, which car brands could disappear?, who knows, but this is it for now.

xxxx 18 June 2024

Rome was never going to be built in a day. Besides different markets like America, India etc look like they'll be way behind the legistive cycle in allowing ICE cars.

To be honest if it's a 50 50 split in 10 years time then in Europe then at least you're removed more than half the tail pipe emissions in a little more than 20 years, 10 years later it'll be near enough 100 percent BEV.

Andrew1 18 June 2024
So you'll be able to choose between an electric verdin built on a new, modern platform, or an ICE variant built on a 20 years old platform with 20 years old engines. Or what's the marketing term for outdated technology... "updated version".

