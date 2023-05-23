BMW i5: new electric 5 Series to be revealed tomorrow

The new electric BMW i5 is due to be revealed in the coming months, having completed "the ultimate endurance test".
The highly anticipated EV version of the next-generation BMW 5 Series was confirmed for a 2023 launch in January, but only now has Munich released images of the Mercedes-Benz EQE rival undergoing a hardcore testing programme on ice, snow and rough roads in northern Sweden.
In a year-long test phase (during which Autocar's spy photographers spotted these camouflaged prototypes), the i5 "repeatedly demonstrated both the stability of its electric powertrain and its dynamic performance qualities".
A debut date still hasn't been confirmed for the i5 saloon - nor its ICE counterpart or the keenly anticipated i5 Touring estate, which was recently confirmed. But with this test programme dispatched and a 2023 launch confirmed, it's expected to be only a matter of months until the wraps come off.
The i5 forms a major part of BMW's transition to a maker of electric cars. In the firm’s 2023 sales report, it said it hoped 15% of its sales in 2023 would be of EVs.
“The clear focus will be on continuing to ramp up electromobility. The next milestone for 2023 is for 15% of our total sales to come from fully electric vehicles,” said BMW sales chief Pieter Nota. “With the launch of the BMW i5 later this year, we're taking another important step on the road to electrifying our model line-up."
The 5 Series, which was first launched back in 1973, has been on sale in its current, seventh-generation guise since 2017. The eighth-generation car will be offered with a choice of ICE, hybrid and EV powertrains in line with BMW’s ambition to sell seven million plug-in hybrid and pure-electric vehicles by the end of 2030.
The i5 will be marked out from the 5 Series in the usual BMW EV style, featuring a blanked-off front grille, bespoke wheel designs and, based on subtle differences between two recently spotted prototypes, a bespoke rear-end design.
I know the pictures are AutoCar’s artistic interpretation, but I’m sure it’s based on spy photos, but it looks like the new 5, won’t get the huge grill of the 4 Series, or the crazy head lights of the 7! Seems like, as it is in life, the middle child is the sibling that is the most balanced!
BMW have become utterly hopeless. I own a 740 Le hybrid. The marketing brochure says it does 40-45 km in electric mode. Fully charged it registers only 15 miles and on a drive it achieves about 10 miles! £108k for a car that you can walk that distance for nothing and save the planet. THEY are so hopeless that BMW U.K. can't answer a straight forward question about the OLEV grant for charging electric vehicles. BMW Germany HO have got involved but they have proved no more successful in getting their subsidiary to answer than I have. Meanwhile the dealership whilst trying to investigate why the battery is performing so badly have after weeks come to the astonishing conclusion that there is nothing wrong with it. And the cost of replacing the Lithium battery should you need to is a mere £7500.
After 40 years of buying BMWs I have had enough. I have seen them slide downhill for 10 years or more. Trust me they are a car crash waiting to happen.
Sounds like your hard to please, quoted figures are as said in the small print, obtained under Laboratory conditions and you might not get the quoted figures, also, if you live in a colder climate,maybe where Wnters are really cold, yes, you won't get the quoted figure, yes, I think your were getting the run around from BMW Germany and your local dealership, probably because they were fed up explaining it to you.
I don't think 10miles on a charge is in any way acceptable. He paid £108k for what he has deemed an unacceptable vehicle and I think he is absolutely right to be more than a little upset.
we have only limited information about his driving, what the roads are like, or as I mentioned what climate he lives in, they and a few more can reduce the all electric range, a recent test I watched of four EV SUV's testing this EV only range showed that only one of them achieved 75% of their claimed range. His dealership did say to replace the Battery was a high seven figure amount, maybe they're prepared to help and pay part of it, we don't have that info so their you have it, change brands every time they let you down isn't or shouldn't run your life.