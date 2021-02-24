BACK TO ALL NEWS
Best-selling cars in Europe 2021

Toyota Yaris claims top spot with a strong start to the year, ahead of Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero
24 February 2021

It's true that 2020 wasn’t the best of years, especially for the car industry, and Europe was hit particularly hard. Even now, in January 2021, passenger car registrations were down 24% compared with the same period last year, according to the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

Nearly all EU car markets suffered double-digit losses last month, including three of the four major players: Spain suffered most (-51.5%), followed by Germany (-31.1%) and Italy (-14.0%). Only Sweden managed to increase its registrations year on year.

However, despite the general direction towards lower sales, certain brands and cars are bucking the trend, with some models almost doubling their market share for the same period.

Analytics firm Jato Dynamics has compiled data from across Europe and the results are in: from the Toyota Yaris to the Dacia Sandero, these were the best-selling individual models in Europe last month.

The best-selling cars in Europe in January 2021*

Toyota Yaris 18,094, +3%

Historically, one of Europe’s best-selling cars, the Yaris once again climbed to the top step in January. And it’s easy to see why. Although its £19,910 starting price in the latest, fourth-generation guise is relatively expensive, its engines are some of the punchiest in its segment. And it’s a looker, too. Passenger car sales shrunk by 24% across Europe as a whole, but sales for the Yaris increased by 3% compared with the same month last year.

Peugeot 208 17,310, -15%

The Peugeot 208 suffered a 15% drop in demand last month, but still held on to enough sales to make second place in Jato’s rankings. The latest-generation model arrived in Europe in summer 2019 and, thanks in part to an attractive £16,250 starting price and the appeal of an all-new model, had the edge on the Yaris in January 2020, before Toyota ushered in the new-generation car later in the year.

Dacia Sandero 15,922, +13%

Toyota Yaris

Fourth-generation Yaris ups its scale and sporting quotient, but to what effect?

The Dacia Sandero scooped the prestigious What Car? Car of the Year award this year and its unique balance of aggressive pricing (entry-level versions cost just £7995), impressive performance and Renault Clio-aping comfort translated to high sales in Europe last month. Some 15,922 examples were registered, a hike of 13% over the same period in 2020 for the previous car.

4 Volkswagen Golf 15,227, -42%

January was a bleak month for the Golf. Compared with last year, demand for the model in Europe dropped by almost 50% as it suffered nearly double the average fall in the market. New variants – including the GTI Clubsport and R, which went on sale in Europe at the turn of the year – should help the model line to claw back some lost ground.

Vauxhall Corsa 14,951, -20%

Bringing a radically overhauled, sharper design, the new Corsa won Vauxhall plaudits when it was revealed in late 2019. Autocar’s testers were also impressed with its fresh engine and platform, taken from the Peugeot 208. As with each of its predecessors, the Corsa looks on track for continued strong sales, and a 20% drop in demand for the car is better than the market average.

6 Peugeot 2008 14,916, +87%

Peugeot’s family SUV was one of the best performers in its segment as a percentage of its sales in January and, compared with January 2020, saw demand soar by 87% . This achievement would be impressive in any context but it is especially remarkable against the backdrop of widespread market trouble and low consumer demand due to Covid-19.

Renault Clio 14,446, -32%

Despite a 32% drop in sales compared with the same period last year, Renault’s Clio remains a front-runner in the competitive supermini market. A relatively fresh facelift will only boost demand, Renault will hope, while new hybrid options broaden its appeal.

Fiat Panda 14,122, -16%

Last year, the Panda became Fiat’s first electrified model and this push towards lower emissions looks to have boosted the supermini’s appeal. A total of 14,122 examples were registered in Europe in January, which was enough for it to break into the top 10, and although this is 16% fewer sales than in January last year, the drop is less steep than the market average.

Volkswagen T-Roc 13,896, -7%

Volkswagen ergonomics and practicality in a crossover package were always going to be a hit in Europe. Like virtually every other model on this list, the T-Roc lost ground compared with January 2020, but it outperformed the general market trend and its 13,896 total sales make it the second best-selling SUV/crossover in the region.

10 Skoda Octavia 13,756, -17%

It’s no surprise that the well-equipped and overwhelmingly practical Octavia, which was updated for a fourth generation last year, continues to enjoy strong sales in Europe. It’s still the brand’s biggest-selling model, having sold upwards of 3.7 million units globally since 1996.

*Figures include models of all generations, not just the latest versions.

