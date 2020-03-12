Bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography created for Anthony Joshua

Land Rover reveals one-off SUV with details chosen by boxing champ Joshua
12 March 2020

Land Rover has revealed a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography, specified by British boxer Anthony Joshua and created by Land Rover’s personalisation arm.

Unique details include a special badge on the SUV’s B-pillar, engraved with IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO initials, alluding to Joshua’s titles from the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Organisation respectively. It also features his family crest.

The seats are embroidered with his signature, while a centre console plaque, illuminated tread plates and an aluminium dashboard all carry further personal details. The interior door handles are engraved with small boxing gloves.

On the outside, Joshua’s bespoke 4x4 has a black exterior finish, including the bodywork, roof, door mirrors and the front grille which is made from graphite.

The long-wheelbase Range Rover rides on 22in split-spoke alloy wheels, behind which are with red brake calipers. At the front, the wing vents are stamped with ‘258’ in reference to the boxer’s management company.

Our Verdict

Range Rover SVAutobiography

Range Rover SVAutobiography

We drive - and fittingly, are driven in - JLR's latest Special Vehicle Operations creation: the ultra-luxurious Range Rover SVAutobiography

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Joshua said: “The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success. I have to thank the team at Land Rover Vehicle Personalisation for taking my ideas and making them real.”

The Range Rover special edition retains the regular SVAutobiography’s 557bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, achieving 0-62mph in 5.4sec and a top speed of 155mph. No price has been disclosed, but the standard Range Rover SVAutobiography is the most expensive model in the line-up, costing £170,525.

The personalised model will be used to transport the reigning champion to his next title defence this summer.

READ MORE

New £25k Land Rover to be followed by luxo-Defender 

Land Rover Defender: The story behind the 4x4's production 

Range Rover EV to be most road-biased Land Rover yet

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4

thesecretdriver

12 March 2020

Hopefully it won't get stolen this time like the first one!

Sporky McGuffin

12 March 2020

Lord knows celebrities are the ones who need freebies...

Hughbl

12 March 2020

Just use a biro - it's effective and costs much less that £170,525.

eseaton

12 March 2020
Well he's got better taste than Gerry McGovern.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week