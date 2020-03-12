Bespoke Range Rover SVAutobiography created for Anthony Joshua

Land Rover has revealed a one-off Range Rover SVAutobiography, specified by British boxer Anthony Joshua and created by Land Rover’s personalisation arm.

Unique details include a special badge on the SUV’s B-pillar, engraved with IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO initials, alluding to Joshua’s titles from the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Organisation respectively. It also features his family crest.

The seats are embroidered with his signature, while a centre console plaque, illuminated tread plates and an aluminium dashboard all carry further personal details. The interior door handles are engraved with small boxing gloves.

On the outside, Joshua’s bespoke 4x4 has a black exterior finish, including the bodywork, roof, door mirrors and the front grille which is made from graphite.

The long-wheelbase Range Rover rides on 22in split-spoke alloy wheels, behind which are with red brake calipers. At the front, the wing vents are stamped with ‘258’ in reference to the boxer’s management company.