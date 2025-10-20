Bentley has revealed a trio of special models to mark three significant anniversaries for the storied British manufacturer.

In 2025, the T Series celebrates 60 years since its launch, the Turbo R marks 40 years and the Flying Spur will have been in production for 20 years.

Created by Crewe's Mulliner bespoke division, the modern one-offs feature the same colour, trim and “ethos” as the models to which they pay tribute.

The brand added that “each played a key role in defining the Bentley four-door sedan, creating an unbroken evolutionary line leading to today’s Flying Spur”.

T Series special: Mulliner Flying Spur Azure

The T Series was launched at the Paris motor show in 1965. It was the first Bentley to feature a monocoque chassis, rather than a separate chassis and body.

Power was drawn from a 199bhp 6.2-litre V8, which pushed the four-door to 62mph in just over 10sec.

Today, this anniversary is honoured with a special Flying Spur Azure. It too features a V8 - albeit much beefier with 671bhp on tap - and showcases a the same six tri-spoke alloy design, Shell Grey exterior and black/grey interior leather trim.

Turbo R special: Mulliner Flying Spur Speed

The Turbo R was considered the return of the Blower when it arrived in 1985, given it could reach 62mph from standing in just 7.0sec. This was thanks to a turbocharged 298bhp 6.75-litre V8.

The saloon, said Bentley, was a much better driving machine than the car it replaced, thanks to a 50% increase in roll stiffness.