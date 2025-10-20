BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bentley specials mark T Series, Turbo R and Flying Spur anniversaries
Bentley specials mark T Series, Turbo R and Flying Spur anniversaries

Created by Mulliner division, one-offs feature same colour, trim and 'ethos' as models to which they pay tribute

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 October 2025

Bentley has revealed a trio of special models to mark three significant anniversaries for the storied British manufacturer. 

In 2025, the T Series celebrates 60 years since its launch, the Turbo R marks 40 years and the Flying Spur will have been in production for 20 years. 

Created by Crewe's Mulliner bespoke division, the modern one-offs feature the same colour, trim and “ethos” as the models to which they pay tribute.

The brand added that “each played a key role in defining the Bentley four-door sedan, creating an unbroken evolutionary line leading to today’s Flying Spur”.

T Series special: Mulliner Flying Spur Azure

The T Series was launched at the Paris motor show in 1965. It was the first Bentley to feature a monocoque chassis, rather than a separate chassis and body.

Power was drawn from a 199bhp 6.2-litre V8, which pushed the four-door to 62mph in just over 10sec. 

Today, this anniversary is honoured with a special Flying Spur Azure. It too features a V8 - albeit much beefier with 671bhp on tap - and showcases a the same six tri-spoke alloy design, Shell Grey exterior and black/grey interior leather trim.

Turbo R special: Mulliner Flying Spur Speed

The Turbo R was considered the return of the Blower when it arrived in 1985, given it could reach 62mph from standing in just 7.0sec. This was thanks to a turbocharged 298bhp 6.75-litre V8. 

The saloon, said Bentley, was a much better driving machine than the car it replaced, thanks to a 50% increase in roll stiffness.

This combined for a car that commanded a nine-month waiting list soon after launch. Some 4000 examples were made.

Forty years on, a special example of today’s Flying Spur Speed has been created to match that car. The one-off shares the Turbo R’s Brooklands Green paint, Monaco Yellow interior trim, swept spoke alloys (now 22in) and part-linen interior.

Flying Spur special: Mulliner Flying Spur Speed 

The first four-door Bentley of the Volkswagen Group era, the W12 Continental Flying Spur, was launched in 2005, spawning from the W12 Continental GT two-seater. It was the first model to use the Flying Spur moniker since the 1958 S1.

With 549bhp under the bonnet from a 6.0-litre W12, it could take four passengers to more than 200mph.

To celebrate 20 years since its launch, Mulliner has specified the similarly fast Flying Spur Speed with matching Cypress paint, 10-spoke alloy wheels and a green leather and dark burr walnut interior.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

scrap 20 October 2025

Yay! Wood veneers, just as it should be.

