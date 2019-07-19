Bentley Flying Spur First Edition packs unique trim and kit

Bentley has revealed the limited-run First Edition version of its new Flying Spur saloon, which includes unique design elements to mark it out from the standard model.
The model is expected to be available from around £200,000 – some £15,000 more than the Flying Spur's starting price.
First Edition badging celebrates the company’s British heritage, with the theme carried over to the interior in the form of bespoke treadplate and headrest designs.
The First Edition sits on new 22in alloy wheels designed by in-house customisation firm Mulliner and is fitted as standard with the Touring package, which adds lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistance and night vision.
The First Edition also receives a panoramic sunroof, interior mood lighting, colour-matched blinds and two-tone interior trim.
Biter
Tasteless and without class.
The grill is horrible.
Folsom
Tasteful and classy
have to disagree with you, like the grill and the rest of this new model (in pictures anyway). Reminds of the big Jags of old with some 50s Bentley heritage coming through also but, as we know, beauty really is in the eye of the beholder.
Btw, what would take in preference to the new Flying Spur for a super saloon?
michael knight
Have to disagree with your
Have to disagree with your disagreement! It's been 110% scaled on the BMW photocopier unfortunately. Appeals to a certain market, but looks brash to my jaded eyes.
pothole99
sweeeet!
this is the first gen of flying spur is actually buy over the Mulsanne if I had the money. It looks nicely proportioned and a lovely interior. And I love the color.
rare
It’s bloody lovely. Really
It’s bloody lovely. Really very desirable.
status098
great
it is really wonderful car
thanks.
