Bentley Flying Spur First Edition packs unique trim and kit

British brand celebrates the launch of its new luxury saloon with £200,000 limited-edition variant
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
19 July 2019

Bentley has revealed the limited-run First Edition version of its new Flying Spur saloon, which includes unique design elements to mark it out from the standard model. 

The model is expected to be available from around £200,000 – some £15,000 more than the Flying Spur's starting price. 

First Edition badging celebrates the company’s British heritage, with the theme carried over to the interior in the form of bespoke treadplate and headrest designs. 

The First Edition sits on new 22in alloy wheels designed by in-house customisation firm Mulliner and is fitted as standard with the Touring package, which adds lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistance and night vision.

The First Edition also receives a panoramic sunroof, interior mood lighting, colour-matched blinds and two-tone interior trim. 

Our Verdict

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley Flying Spur

This second-generation Flying Spur changes tack in its quest to become a slicker limousine

It's powered by the same 6.0-litre W12 as the standard Flying Spur, meaning it can accelerate from 0-60mph in 3.7sec and on to a top speed of 207mph. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

The 12-month production run will get underway with the auctioning of the first example at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala in Italy on 24 July. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to the charity.

 

The winning bidder will be offered the chance to work alongside Bentley’s design team in creating their car. The company says this will allow them to build “a truly personalised Flying Spur from a wealth of available exterior and interior options”.

The new Flying Spur recently made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Bentley celebrated its 100th anniversary with a dynamic display of its most revered models. 

Recently revealed limited-run versions of the Continental GT, Mulsanne and Bentayga have taken inspiration from Bentley's motorsport successes and design heritage. 

New Bentley Flying Spur: 207mph luxury sports saloon shown at Goodwood​

Bentley rounds off centenary trio with Continental Number 1 Edition​

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Bentley's centenary celebration​

Comments
6

Biter

19 July 2019

The grill is horrible. 

Folsom

19 July 2019
Biter wrote:

The grill is horrible. 

have to disagree with you, like the grill and the rest of this new model (in pictures anyway). Reminds of the big Jags of old with some 50s Bentley heritage coming through also but, as we know, beauty really is in the eye of the beholder. 

Btw, what would take in preference to the new Flying Spur for a super saloon?

michael knight

19 July 2019

Have to disagree with your disagreement! It's been 110% scaled on the BMW photocopier unfortunately. Appeals to a certain market, but looks brash to my jaded eyes. 

pothole99

19 July 2019

this is the first gen of flying spur is actually buy over the Mulsanne if I had the money. It looks nicely proportioned and a lovely interior. And I love the color. 

rare

19 July 2019

It’s bloody lovely. Really very desirable. 

status098

19 July 2019

it is really wonderful car

thanks.

