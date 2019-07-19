Bentley Flying Spur First Edition packs unique trim and kit

Bentley has revealed the limited-run First Edition version of its new Flying Spur saloon, which includes unique design elements to mark it out from the standard model.

The model is expected to be available from around £200,000 – some £15,000 more than the Flying Spur's starting price.

First Edition badging celebrates the company’s British heritage, with the theme carried over to the interior in the form of bespoke treadplate and headrest designs.

The First Edition sits on new 22in alloy wheels designed by in-house customisation firm Mulliner and is fitted as standard with the Touring package, which adds lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assistance and night vision.

The First Edition also receives a panoramic sunroof, interior mood lighting, colour-matched blinds and two-tone interior trim.