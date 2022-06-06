BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley Continental GT S brings bespoke design, sharper dynamics
UP NEXT
New 2024 Polestar 5: final design of UK-developed EV revealed

Bentley Continental GT S brings bespoke design, sharper dynamics

Luxury grand tourer gets sharpened-up variant with black design elements
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
6 June 2022

The Bentley Continental GT is now available in tightened-up S form, which brings an extra hint of agility and a bespoke design package. 

Based on the Bentley Continental GT V8, it is available in both coupé and convertible forms, joining the Mulliner, Speed, Azure and standard Continental GT to take the number of variants on sale up to five. 

As with the similarly conceived Bentley Bentayga S launched last year, the new variant of Crewe's luxury coupé is available exclusively with the firm's 542bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint time in 4.0 seconds and topping out at 198mph.

Related articles

That engine, chosen for the lightness it affords over the top-rung V12, now breathes through a new sports exhaust system designed to "amplify the cross plane V8 beat". 

And, in line with the S model's dynamic billing, it comes equipped with a 48V electric anti-roll control system capable of generating up to 959lb ft of torque in as little as 0.3 seconds. 

Bentley claims this system, which uses motors inside the anti-roll bars to compensate for lateral movement in cornering, can also improve ride comfort at a cruise by disconnecting the left- and right-hand-side wheels from each other. 

Like its Bentayga sibling, the new Continental variant is marked out from the more luxury-focused models in the line-up by its black grille, wheels, exterior trim, exhaust tips and wing mirrors. The lights at both ends have tinted lenses, meanwhile, and the brake calipers stand out with bright red paint.

Car Review
Bentley Continental GT
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Inside, meanwhile, the sporting intent of the S is highlighted by its Dinamica-trimmed steering wheel, seats and gearstick, while the gauge cluster displays the same performance-themed graphics as the top-rung, W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Continental GT 2018 Autocar road test review Hero front

Bentley Continental GT

Super-GT packs Bentley-grade lavishness in a sportier than ever, all-new package

Read our review
Back to top

Bentley has yet to confirm pricing for the S, but expect it to command a sizeable premium over the standard GT V8, which starts at around £160,000.

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
2015
£57,890
32,429miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
2015
£71,950
22,202miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
2015
£72,950
19,100miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
2015
£74,890
17,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto
2015
£74,950
9,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 [635] Speed 2dr Auto
2017
£78,000
35,329miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto
2016
£79,900
11,545miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 [635] Speed 2dr Auto
2016
£79,900
36,559miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto
2018
£84,950
29,345miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 June 2022

 Still an awesome looking car when you see on , you know it's a bit special, is it worth the money?, well, no car is really, but, the car shown , apart from the color ( the in color apparently?) looks lovely.

scrap 6 June 2022

Gosh, black wheels! And black trim! And shiny black plastic inside too!!

These editions are hardly original, but the profit margin must be even higher for Bentley without having to worry about expensive wood veneers.

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives