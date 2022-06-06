Bentley Continental GT S brings bespoke design, sharper dynamics

The Bentley Continental GT is now available in tightened-up S form, which brings an extra hint of agility and a bespoke design package.

Based on the Bentley Continental GT V8, it is available in both coupé and convertible forms, joining the Mulliner, Speed, Azure and standard Continental GT to take the number of variants on sale up to five.

As with the similarly conceived Bentley Bentayga S launched last year, the new variant of Crewe's luxury coupé is available exclusively with the firm's 542bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint time in 4.0 seconds and topping out at 198mph.

That engine, chosen for the lightness it affords over the top-rung V12, now breathes through a new sports exhaust system designed to "amplify the cross plane V8 beat".

And, in line with the S model's dynamic billing, it comes equipped with a 48V electric anti-roll control system capable of generating up to 959lb ft of torque in as little as 0.3 seconds.

Bentley claims this system, which uses motors inside the anti-roll bars to compensate for lateral movement in cornering, can also improve ride comfort at a cruise by disconnecting the left- and right-hand-side wheels from each other.

Like its Bentayga sibling, the new Continental variant is marked out from the more luxury-focused models in the line-up by its black grille, wheels, exterior trim, exhaust tips and wing mirrors. The lights at both ends have tinted lenses, meanwhile, and the brake calipers stand out with bright red paint.

Inside, meanwhile, the sporting intent of the S is highlighted by its Dinamica-trimmed steering wheel, seats and gearstick, while the gauge cluster displays the same performance-themed graphics as the top-rung, W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed.