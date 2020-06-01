Bentley Bentayga vs Range Rover - luxury SUV comparison

If you’re a British nonagenarian head of state and you want to let your 94-year-old husband drive the leader of the free world and his wife around, really you’ve only got one choice of transport. At least, until now you’ve only had one choice. You did it in a Range Rover.
And if you’re going to do it in any Range Rover, might I recommend one of these newfangled SVAutobiography models? It’s the slightly awkwardly named recognition that people with an unmentionable amount of money don’t always want to be seen in a supercar or what might be mistaken for an airport limousine. They might be prepared to spend an incredible amount on a 4x4.
This seems blindingly obvious now, but until recently, it’s as if there has been a cap on the money an SUV can ask. But like Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile, once somebody does it, everyone realises they can. Hence the Bentley Bentayga, which had been a quietly mooted, should-we-shouldn’t-we project at Bentley Motors until Wolfgang Dürheimer arrived as Bentley’s gaffer (the first time) in 2011 and just told them to get on with it. He’d seen what the Cayenne had done for Porsche.
The following year, we all took a deep breath and a step backwards when he pulled the covers off the EXP 9 F concept at the Geneva motor show; even Dürheimer talking to a bloke with a falcon on his arm couldn’t quite distract from its face.
Today? Well, the EXP 9 F has morphed into something slightly less noticeable, but it’s still unmistakably a Bentley. With that nose, it couldn’t be anything else. I don’t know whether an SUV is just a more natural fit with Bentley than it was Porsche, or whether we’re just more accustomed to the existence of 4x4s, but here it is. But being a Bentley brings with it some broad demands.
Overdrive
Two points:
first, while the Bentayga sounds like a very capable product and is lovely inside, it doesn't stop it being very awkward on the eye externally. Second: £150k for a Range Rover? Seriously?
Oh and a third point, it must've been really tough on Autocar to pick another make over a JLR car, but kudos to Matt Prior for being objective (hopefully Matt Saunders is taking note... -:) ).
oaffie
I can't see where either of
Ruperts Trooper
Agreed
Having recently bought a very well specc'd Touareg, I can only agree - and I'd have the bottle to go places I couldn't bear to take a Bentayga!
oaffie
I can't see where either of
Winston Churchill
oaffie wrote: I can't see
From your resentful vantage point, I don't expect you see much. Actually, I would say your ego is very over inflated.
oaffie
Winston Churchill wrote:
Ha ha, my vantage point is very nice thank you and I am very grateful for it.
jason_recliner

Ugh
Ugh
TS7
Then move...
TStag
Interesting review. How long
bol
Gosh that Range Rover looks tasteful
